Charlie Adcock, candidate for Fuquay-Varina Board of Commissioners

Fuquay-Varina, a rapidly growing city in southern Wake County, is headed to another municipal election.

Eight candidates are running for four open seats this year, including Mayor Blake Massengill, who is running unopposed.

Charlie Adcock is one of two former commissioners running for re-election to the board. He served from 2007 to 2018. Jason Ora Wunsch also served on the Town Board and is running for an unexpired term.

Early voting will continue until November 4. Election day is November 7.

For complete information about polling places and early voting, visit the State Board of Elections, ncsbe.gov, or the Wake County Board of Elections, wake.gov.

Name: Charlie Adcock

age: 51

Habitat: 114 E. Spring St.

Occupation/Employer: Bank Manager/Small Business Lender, FNB Bank

Education: Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Master of Business Administration, Certificate in Development and Environmental Planning, earned from East Carolina University

Political or civic experience: Former Fuquay-Varina Planning Board Member/Chairman (2001-07), former Fuquay-Varina Town Commissioner/Mayor Pro-Tem (2007-18)

Campaign website: charlieadcock.com

Tell us why you’re running to serve Fuquay-Varina. Why should voters trust you in this position?

I believe that our roads, water systems and sewer systems should be expanded and improved at a faster pace. I strongly support the Fuquay-Varina Police Department, as I do all city employees, and will encourage them to do their best in serving our community. Also, as a native, I have a deep appreciation for our city’s history. I believe our history adds character to our city, and I will work to promote our two downtown districts and the unique history that has allowed them to thrive. I have a track record of success in helping our city, and I want to continue to help move our city forward.

What is the city of Fuquay-Varina doing right to manage growth? What can be improved?

It was difficult for previous generations to imagine the growth we have experienced over the past several decades. This led to many poor decisions in long-term planning for transportation needs. The city is working diligently to meet our transportation needs. There are many good things happening with the planning of road projects but we must be more aggressive in funding and implementing road construction. I have a track record of success having been part of the team that was ultimately able to complete the Judd Parkway. We must all demand faster solutions to our transportation needs. This is my number 1 priority.

If elected, how would you approach an existing or new issue differently from your fellow council members?

I agree that property taxes continue to increase in Wake County and we must be very careful not to burden our citizens with unreasonable tax increases. I will keep a careful eye on both property tax increases and fee increases in our water and sewer departments. We can provide first class services without increasing taxes and fees excessively.

How do you plan to make local government in Fuquay-Varina more inclusive and equitable for all city residents who feel their voices are underrepresented?

Simply put, I will not tolerate discrimination. I believe that all people should be evaluated based on the content of their character, and I would expect the same of city employees. Cities should partner with job-specific associations and trade organizations to be proactive in targeting diverse talent. We must continue to work toward a stronger, more equitable community in strong and practical ways that help create lasting and better outcomes for our citizens and workers. We have a great, diverse city and I will listen to all voices as we continue to improve.

Please list any support you have received.

Former Fuquay-Varina Mayor John W. Byrne

Fuquay-Varina Mayor Pro Tem and former Fuquay-Varina Police Chief Larry Smith

Former Fuquay-Varina Police Chief Laura Fahnestock

If you want to add something, please add it here.

I am very proud of Fuquay Mineral Springs Park and the Fuquay-Varina Arts Center. Both of these community properties were purchased by the city in controversial votes. Both were bought out, with only three of the five Town Board members voting in favor. As they say, “Elections have consequences.” I will take tough decisions for the betterment of my city. I’ve done it before and I’m eager to do it again. I love this city and I urge its citizens to entrust me with the great responsibility of representing them. Thank you.

