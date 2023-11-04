Charlie, a neobank for the over-62 demographic, will soon launch a fraud protection product after closing a $23 million Series A round, the fintech announced Tuesday.

After securing investment from TTV Capital, FPV, Better Tomorrow Ventures and other seed investors, the latest round of funding will help the company launch products that address the $28 billion stolen from older Americans each year, the company said in a statement. Will solve more than dollar problems.

“Charli is on a mission to fundamentally transform financial services for the 62+ community and with this new funding, we’re able to make great strides in doing so,” Charlie co-founder and CEO Kevin Nazemi said in a statement. ” , “Everything we do at Charlie’s is focused on meaningfully addressing the unique challenges retirees and soon-to-retirees face financially and helping them make the most of their limited resources to enjoy life. Designed to help.”

The fresh capital, a combination of $16 million in equity and $7 million in debt, comes less than six months after the firm’s public launch in May, when it announced its retirement-focused banking services after securing an initial $7.5 million round of funding. Had started.

The company will soon launch a set of anti-fraud tools specifically designed for the 62+ population, “using their habits, patterns and preferences”, the fintech said in a release. The funding will be spent on hiring and training new talent, as well as additional product development.

Charlie declined to say how many customers it has gained since launching earlier this year, but a spokesperson said it has users in all 50 states.

The fintech, whose banking services are provided by Attica, Ohio-based Sutton Bank, has a number of features aimed at solving problems faced by retirees and soon-to-be retirees.

“Most financial services are not designed for people unless they have a lot of money,” Nazemi told Banking Dive in May. “The industry can do much better.”

The company said Charlie account holders get a 3% annual percentage yield on average balances, and access to a network of 55,000 ATMs, including retailers CVS and Walgreens.

The fintech launched with a feature that allowed account holders who linked their Social Security direct deposit to their Charlie Deposit account to withdraw funds up to four weeks in advance. However, a company spokesperson told Banking Dive that due to demand the startup had to limit the number of users who could access the benefits.

“Charlie’s initial four weeks of Social Security benefits requires a huge amount of capital, and given the incredible customer demand since our launch in May, we have reached capacity at this time,” the spokesperson said. “

All Charlie customers who sign up before September 1st will continue with up to four weeks of introductory benefits. Customers who signed up after Sept. 1 may be able to withdraw their Social Security benefits three to five days earlier, the spokesperson said.

“Charlie has generated impressive customer traction just six months after launch, and it’s a testament to what the team has built,” Gardiner Garrard, co-founder and managing partner of TTV Capital, said in a statement. “We are energized by their vision and proud to invest in their future.”

The company’s capital increase is contributing to the difficult funding environment for fintech startups due to high interest rates and inflation. Fintech venture capital funding globally has fallen 49% year-on-year to $23 billion in the first half of 2023, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

