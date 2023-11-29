Charles Melton, Lily Gladstone and ‘Past Lives’ get an Oscar boost at Gotham Awards

The Gotham Awards brought the usual surprises this year, and it wasn’t just about who took home the trophies.

Aside from the uproar over Robert De Niro’s speech (which is unlikely to have much of an impact on the awards campaign for “Killers of the Flower Moon”), a few other top contenders gained significant traction leading up to the week. The year’s best films and performances were announced by the New York Film Critics Circle on Thursday, while voting for the Golden Globes in film categories began on Tuesday.

At the forefront of Gotham’s buzz-boosters is breakout sensation Charles Melton, who earned a Best Supporting Performance award for his role in Netflix’s “May in December.” In Todd Haynes’ black comedy, Melton plays Joe Yu, a young man planning his marriage to an older woman, a role played by Oscar winners Natalie Portman (“Black Swan”) and Julianne Moore (“Still Alice”). This is quite an achievement considering the prestigious company with which he shared the screen.

This win, marking the third year of gender-neutral acting categories at Gothams, is significant for a singular reason: It showed that Ryan Gosling’s comedic talent in “Barbie” may not be “enough” for recognition — at least. Lower group of five jurors with this selection.

The enthusiastic applause for Melton’s win signals the emergence of a potential critical darling this season, with the potential to receive multiple awards from regional and major critics organizations. My bet is on both Gosling and Melton dominating regional awards, with the Oscar winner’s chances resting on televised ceremonies like BAFTA, Critics’ Choice, Golden Globes, and SAG. It will also depend on the overall performance of their respective films with the Academy.

Warner Bros.’s “Barbie,” which has been honored with a Gotham tribute for Greta Gerwig’s writing and directing and Margot Robbie’s producing and starring role, is destined for a healthy nomination from the Academy. This would undoubtedly strengthen Gosling’s chances.

Netflix’s “May December”, acquired by the streamer after Cannes, is eyeing categories like Best Picture, Actress (Portman), Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress (Moore), and Original Screenplay (Sammy Burch). Falling short in any of these categories could hinder relatively unknown contender Melton from attracting the roughly 10,000 global AMPAS voters.

It’s worth noting that the two previous winners of the Gotham Supporting Performance Award – Ke Hui Kwan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) and Troy Kotsur (“CODA”) – both won Academy Awards. Interestingly, only Kwan emerged as a “darling” in their respective seasons, while Kotsur was behind fellow Oscar nominee Kodi Smit McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”).

John Magaro and Greta Lee in “Past Lives”

A24’s Korean American love story “Past Lives” took home the coveted Best Feature award – a significant win for Celine Song’s debut film. The situation looked critical for the A24 for a while during the night. Despite setbacks such as losing Breakthrough Director awards to Avi Rockwell’s “A Thousand and Ones” and “The Zone of Interest”, despite losing in major categories to Justin Truitt’s “Anatomy of a Fall”, both starring Sandra Hueller. There was victory, the victory came as a lifeline for the indie studio at the 11th hour.

Following its release in early summer, Songs’ mesmerizing debut garnered critical praise, but faced concerns of being “too short” for Oscar attention. Remember, each Gotham category is judged by five different sets of industry professionals, so each win (and loss) should be taken with a grain of salt.

As for Neon’s “Anatomy of a Fall,” it’s hard to gauge its Academy trajectory in these early days of speculation. Despite “Anatomy” winning the coveted Palme d’Or at Cannes, France chose “The Taste of Things” for its entry in the International Feature category at the Oscars. Still, Neon’s strong awards campaign and its double trophies (the only two-time winner of the night) may draw voters’ attention.

Lily Gladstone in an Unknown Country

Best actress frontrunner Lily Gladstone won the lead performance category for Apple’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” but for her work in Music Box’s indie “The Unknown Country.” His win, although for a less-publicized project, served as an opportunity to showcase his talent and wow a room – an advantage that would work in his favor in the future.

When “Four Daughters” director Kaouthar Ben Hania received the documentary award, she skillfully seized the moment. He highlighted his film representing Tunisia in the international feature category and urged voters to give it a chance. Only three films have been nominated for both the doc and international feature categories – “Honeyland” (2020), “Collective” (2021), and “Flea” (2022). Ben Hania’s previous film, the drama “The Man Who Sold His Skin” (2020), was nominated for International Feature.

Next destination on this awards tour: NYFCC. Prepare yourself for the ride.

