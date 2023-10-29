Charles Leclerc takes pole position for Mexican Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc beat teammate Carlos Sainz by just 0.067 seconds as Ferrari locked out the front row for Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen improved on his final run at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, but could not beat the Ferrari drivers and finished 0.097 seconds behind.

The triple world champion faced a nervous wait to see whether he was moved down the grid after the stewards were called in to take a look.

Verstappen, who was charged with obstructing the pit exit, was one of four drivers pulled over before race officials.

Lewis Hamilton, disqualified for finishing runner-up to Verstappen at the United States Grand Prix a week earlier, was also cited for failing to perform while slowing under yellow flags. Hamilton finished sixth, just 0.288 seconds behind.

George Russell, who qualified eighth, and Fernando Alonso, 13th on the grid, were also called to see the stewards for banning pit exits in Q1.

However, three hours after the conclusion of qualifying it was announced that the quartet escaped without penalties.

Qualifying was one to remember, so you won’t want to miss this race ➡️ Here you can see lights from around the world! ⚠️ For our fans in European countries, be sure to double-check your time zone, as clock changes may apply #mexicogp #F1 @Rolex pic.twitter.com/IC2S2ZXeRN – Formula 1 (@F1) 29 October 2023

Verstappen’s bid for pole unraveled when he hit the curb at Turn 8 on his first attempt in Q3, leaving him behind Leclerc by 0.120 seconds.

The Red Bull man, who has won 15 of 18 rounds so far, accelerated on the last lap but could not prevent Leclerc from sealing his second pole in as many weekends.

“I didn’t expect to be on pole because after practice we seemed to be lacking a lot of pace,” Leclerc said.

“But for some reason once we put everything together everything went well and the new tires gave us great benefits.

“I am already focused on tomorrow’s race because we have had many pole positions this season, but we have to convert this into wins and that is going to be very difficult.”

Around 400,000 spectators will pass through the gates of the high-altitude Mexico City venue this weekend, the majority of whom will be supporting Sergio Perez.

But the home favorite failed to perform, finishing almost three tenths behind Verstappen and finishing fifth, one place behind Daniel Ricciardo, who impressed in his AlphaTauri, finishing fourth.

Earlier, Lando Norris was a surprise name to be eliminated from the early stages of qualifying, leaving the in-form British driver in 19th.

Norris, who has finished on the podium in the last four races, attempted to advance from Q1 on the slower medium rubber to save a set of faster softs.

Lando Norris crashed out of Q1 and dropped to 19th (Fernando Lanao/AP)

But the plan failed when Norris’ lap was not fast enough. Norris bolted on the soft tires but then made a mistake at Turn 10.

He aborted the lap and prepared for one last attempt, but received yellow flags at the opening turn after spinning into Alonso’s Aston Martin. Norris’ qualifying was over and he had a long chance to salvage anything from the race.

American rookie Logan Sargent, who scored his first points in F1 last weekend in Austin, will lead the grid after being seen cleared by stewards two laps later for exceeding track limits.

Source