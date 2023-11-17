Charles Hoskinson reveals plans to fully decentralize Cardano

In a recent live stream, Input Output Global (IOG) founder Charles Hoskinson highlighted the Cardano (ADA) roadmap, the final phase of Voltaire, and the integration of a new sidechain called Midnight.

Hoskinson’s revelations on Cardano’s next step toward decentralization signal unprecedented change for this layer-1 blockchain ecosystem.

Notably, Cardano is moving towards a fully decentralized governance structure with the entry of Voltaire. As part of the decentralization process, Charles Hoskinson announced IOG’s decision to move all repositories to a community-driven project called Intersect.

The move will pave the way for the establishment of “partnerchains,” which are specialized blockchains that work with the main Cardano network. Midnight, a privacy-focused sidechain, is a key component in this expanding network.

Essentially, each participant chain (or service-chain, as IOG’s founder called it) will have its own tokenomics and consensus logic. Same as seen on the Avalanche (AVAX) subnet.

Cardano pool operators excited about recent announcements

Interestingly, according to notes By Cardano pool operator Conrad on X (Twitter) The community and pool operators will inherit the Cardano network. This legacy includes the ability to earn fees from all participating chains by staking ADA.

Let’s summarize: 1. Cardano is going fully decentralized with Voltaire. 2. CH and IOG move all repos to Intersect, and proceed to form a partnerchain, paving the way for others to follow. 3. We, the community and pool operators, inherit Cardano and earn fees from all… https://t.co/C5Hn2HzGIA -$Conrad (@conraddit) 17 November 2023

Conrad highlights the rapid nature of this development, despite the inherent risks of pushing such expansive technological frontiers. However, he also recognizes the risks in technology innovation – which, in his opinion, is necessary for unprecedented success.

Many see this move as a bold step towards strengthening Cardano’s position in the blockchain world. With the introduction of Midnight and the development of Partnerchain, Cardano’s ecosystem can become more robust, versatile, and user-centric.

For Midnight, the sidechain, explained in detail by Genius Yield’s Cardano Academy, will offer privacy for smart contracts and transactions. This feature differentiates it from Cardano’s public ledger, which provides users with the ability to perform confidential operations.

As the project progresses, community involvement and contribution becomes increasingly important. Enthusiasts are closely watching Cardano’s trajectory toward a decentralized future as it promises to redefine blockchain governance and functionality.

Disclaimer: The content of this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. Your capital is at risk when investing.

Featured image via Charles Hoskinson’s YouTube.

Source: finbold.com