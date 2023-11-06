Charles de Gaulle's 1945 French Riviera home lists for US$30 million

The former French Riviera home of Charles de Gaulle has come on the market for US$30 million.

Located in the town of Beaulieu-sur-Mer on the Côte d’Azur, between Nice and Monaco, the historic nine-bedroom house was the home of military officer, prime minister, and President of France de Gaulle in 1945. Listing agent Andrea Wohl Lucas of Douglas Elliman, who brought the property to the market in September.

“He also wrote his speech for the liberation of Nice here,” he said.

During World War II, de Gaulle led the Free French Forces against Nazi Germany and presided over the Provisional Government of the French Republic from 1944 to 1946 to restore democracy in France. He was appointed Prime Minister in 1958 and President in 1959. He died in November 1970 at the age of 79.

In addition to its history and notable former resident, the house is unusually large compared to its neighbors and has stunning views of the surrounding mountains and the Mediterranean Sea.

“Most homes in this area are 4,000 square feet to 5,000 square feet, with four or five bedrooms. The home is over 10,000 square feet with nine bedrooms and additional staff rooms,” Wohl Lucas said.

These days, nothing remains from de Gaulle’s tenure, the estate has been completely renovated.

The owner, whom Mansion Global could not identify, “originally did a gut renovation in 2011, then further renovated it in 2018,” Wohl Lucas said. “The house needed everything.”

He said all the work was done in accordance with preserved historical requirements. Like other countries, France has specific regulations on the construction and renovation of historic buildings.

Now, according to the listing, the three-storey property is spread over 11,000 square feet of “complete modernity”. There are spacious living spaces, two state-of-the-art kitchens, a formal dining room, multiple terraces and an elevator.

The primary bedroom, meanwhile, has “spectacular unobstructed views of the ocean and mountains,” Wohl Lucas said. “It is 900 square feet and has two dressing rooms and a huge bathroom.”

Outside, the pool is surrounded by over an acre of lush gardens, and along with the main house, there is accommodation for a caretaker and several studios for guests or the house staff.

