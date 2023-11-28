Charity says UK could prevent more than 20,000 cancer deaths every year

An elderly man receives intravenous fluids in a hospital. getty

Britain could save thousands of lives every year if it boosted research investment, increased prevention efforts and diagnosed more cancer cases early, a leading charity has said.

Cancer survival rates have improved dramatically since the 1970s due to improvements in research, diagnosis, and treatment. But the country still lags behind many countries, including European neighbors Ireland, Denmark and Norway.

On Tuesday, Cancer Research UK released a “manifesto” of proposals it argues could significantly improve cancer outcomes. The charity said around 20,000 cancer deaths each year could be prevented by 2040 if the UK government took action to tackle the disease.

The report told the government:

Increase investment in biomedical research.

Raise the smoking age in the country and raise more funding for smoking cessation programs to reduce preventable deaths from tobacco use.

Introduce measures such as more comprehensive lung screening programs to speed up cancer diagnosis.

Deploy innovative technologies more quickly and accelerate waiting lists.

Create a national long-term strategy on cancer and establish a National Cancer Council to guide national cancer efforts.

Michelle Mitchell, chief executive of Cancer Research UK, called cancer “the defining health issue of our time”, and said in a statement that saving lives would require “leadership, political will, investment and reform”, especially those of people Looking at the numbers. The disease increased.

“The impact of cancer is huge. “We estimate that by 2040, half a million people – friends, colleagues and loved ones – will be affected by the disease each year,” she said. “Their lives are at risk if we don’t act now.”

Some experts applauded the proposals, but cautioned that greater focus would need to be placed on tackling social issues affecting cancer outcomes.

Professor Stephen Duffy, who leads the Center for Prevention, Detection and Diagnosis at Queen Mary University of London (QMUL), praised the recommendations as “clearly worthwhile”, but said addressing inequality would be central to any government cancer plans. Should be the main principle of.

“More deprived people have worse cancer outcomes,” he told the Science Media Centre. “When large investments are proposed in healthcare, there is always a debate about affordability. A good principle should be that if an intervention cannot be introduced universally, at least implement it where it is most needed, i.e. target populations with the worst cancer outcomes first.

Professor Richard Sullivan, director of the Institute of Cancer Policy at King’s College London, said the plan was “commendable” but would require some “subtle changes” to achieve its goals.

He said research funding is currently largely focused on discovery science and biopharmaceuticals. Instead, it would be better to spend more on other areas: surgery, health services and palliative care research.

He agreed that health disparities should also be a major area of ​​focus. Most are tied to social determinants of health, he said, which will not be solved by increased screening and early diagnostic technology alone.

And although the new technology may be promising, he said, officials need to ensure it has a good base of evidence before introducing it into public health care.

“Innovation is not the ultimate solution,” he said. “We need to intelligently deliver new treatments and improve what we already have. “But doing this requires a change in mindset about how we do good research, rather than constantly focusing on the ‘new’.”