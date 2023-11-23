Charity finds Black Friday consumption increased due to ‘phone-mo’ and peer pressure

A UK charity has calculated the emissions that could be saved by opposing Black Friday marketing

More than a third of UK adults are planning to buy a new smartphone in the annual Black Friday sale starting on November 24.

According to UK-based charity Population Matters, pressure from retailers, influencers and peers, as well as the fear of missing out on a good deal, contribute to the ‘phone-mo’ around upgrades.

As well as being a strain on the wallet, this ‘upgrade madness’ has a serious impact on the environment.

“Selling and buying more stuff is not the path to a happier life on a healthier planet,” says Alistair Currie, head of campaigns and communications at Population Matters.

“We need to rethink our shopping habits and ask ourselves, not only can we afford it, but can the planet afford it?”

Half of UK youth will buy a new phone during Black Friday sale

Nearly 40 percent of UK adults intend to buy a new phone black Friday According to a survey by Population Matters, promotion among 18 to 24 year olds is increasing by 53 percent.

Its research found that almost one in five young people feel under pressure from retailers, influencers and friends to buy the latest models, while 40 per cent fear missing out on a deal.

The charity says people are likely to be ‘phone-mo’ at this time of year due to the large amount of advertising and marketing material they receive from retailers and manufacturers.

More than half of respondents say they have seen an ad or received marketing material encouraging them in the past month upgrade their phone This Black Friday.

Charity urges Britons to avoid buying new phones for Black Friday

If all 53 per cent of 18-24 year olds in the UK went ahead and bought the new iPhone 15, it would generate 156 million kilograms of carbon emissions – the equivalent of driving 1.8 trillion miles in an average petrol-powered car – according to Population Affairs.

Charity is urging Britons to resist pressure to upgrade Mobile phone This Black Friday, to promote sustainability.

It is also calling on mobile phone manufacturers to stop issuing annual upgrades and for retailers to stop offering deals that encourage people to dump functional phones after just one year.

Earlier this year, the organization released a report outlining the marketing techniques and environmental impact of Apple phones.

They found that many people agree that manufacturers should focus on manufacturing phones More long lasting and reliable instead of adding new features.

A quarter also said they would consider choosing to upgrade their existing phone instead of purchasing a new phone if retailers offered promotions and incentives to do so.

Currie says, “Mobile phone manufacturers and retailers spend billions at this time of year trying to convince us all that we need the latest, slightly modified version of their product, when the existing product already meets our needs. “

“This research shows that they are succeeding – but also that people are increasingly seeing through the propaganda and want change.”

What is the environmental impact of mobile phone production?

There are many negative environmental impacts associated with it smart fone Production.

These include the impact of extraction and processing of elements such as copper and aluminium; Carbon emissions associated with the design, manufacturing, distribution and disposal (including recycling) of products; and resulting e-waste.

Working conditions are valuable metal mines They are often poor, workers are underpaid and sometimes even exploited.

According to Population Matters, Apple facilities alone used 1.4 billion gallons of water in 2021/22, about 90 percent of which is fresh water, primarily from municipal sources.

A 2021 article from business technology news website ZDNET calculated that if Apple stopped selling its hardware, about 80 percent of it would become obsolete within 8 years and result in 200,000 metric tons of waste.

