Charissa Thompson’s confession corrupts sports journalism and those who try to do it right

Writing about sideline reporting, let alone doing it, is fraught with risk.

Amend it. “Danger” is imprecise here. More precisely, those who think the work is unnecessary will never believe there is any value to reporting taken from the people who do it best, or to real-time reporting on injuries and tactics.

Which… is fine.

But that doesn’t mean Charissa Thompson admitted that she, apparently more than once, only made halftime reports when she was on the field or calling during her time as a Fox Sports sideline reporter for football games. Couldn’t talk to the coaches who came back. This is not extremely detrimental to my business. Thompson, host of Fox Sports and NFL games on Amazon Prime, apologized Friday and said she “choose the wrong words” during an interview, but said she “never lied” during her halftime report.

Its very late.

There is an attack on journalism. This is going on continuously and continuously. It is an extension of the assault on truth by the powerful – in autocratic governments, in multinational corporations, in various kinds of idiots – who do not want to be regulated or challenged or criticized. It is a sign of the continuing power of journalism that it is under constant attack from so many people.

It’s working: Journalism is now regularly ranked among the least trusted professions, and misinformation thrives. A lie on Goes who don’t know it better.

The best journalism provides a necessary counterweight to that fantasy. It is the search for truth, and telling the real events – how they happened, and why they matter.

The importance of truth is especially difficult to maintain on this side of the journalistic street – the game. Those of us who have spent our lives covering sports understand: Many people come to sports for the entertainment of taking a few hours out of their lives, where they don’t have to talk about paying bills, or politics, or other inconvenient topics. No need to worry about. Watching sports with your sick grandmother or grandfather is a brief, welcome respite; Gathering with your loved ones on a Saturday or Sunday afternoon to watch your favorite team can provide a lifetime of happy memories. (In some cases, this may be the only time you talk to each other civilly all week.)

There are also people who will never consider sideline reporting as serious work.

Most of those who do it, and those who have done it, take up this craft Very seriously.

not us. Work.

But Thompson provided ammunition to those who already believe that all journalists lie, or that we all only write or report things for clicks and ratings.

Most people in journalism love to tell stories – those that inspire, those that inform, those that outrage. we like to be Chariot, city carrier, tribal elder. Sometimes, our jobs require us to speak truth to power, ask tough questions, and demand answers – on your behalf, not on ours. It may be hard for some of you to see those qualities, especially those that fall into the “I never learn anything from a sideline reporter/I always shut them down” camp.

Every game, whether it’s for a championship like the World Series or the Stanley Cup Finals, or a meaningless game between two .500 teams in a mid-conference, there is a story. Sideline journalists help clarify those stories.

When I was at Turner Sports, we were told every week, “The beginning, the middle, the end.” Start telling this week’s story at the top of the show. Advance the story during the game. End the story on the final buzzer or gun. This made for a better broadcast. When done well, sideline reporting helps with this.

I worked for over a decade, mostly for Turner, mostly for NBA games. But this is not about me. It’s about people who were and are excellent at it: Andrea Kramer. Pam oliver. The late Craig Sager. Tracy wolfson. Holly Rowe. And, in the old days, Jim Gray and Leslie Visser and James Brown.

Sideline reporting is often the only way for non-former players – both male and female journalists, and especially journalists of color – to get involved in game broadcasts, especially when studio shows are now filled almost entirely with former players and coaches. . Those former players and coaches also do pregame interviews with the current players and coaches that you see on the pregame show.

Thompson dealt a huge blow to those journalists, and in particular, to young people entering the business. Many of whom went to journalism schools at Syracuse, Missouri, Northwestern — or, my beloved alma mater, American University — to learn this art and how to do it with integrity and passion, without talking. Women like Kramer, Oliver, Lisa Salters, and Laura Okmin have stunned everyone with their decades of excellent work from the sidelines, and they’ve had to put up with far more bullshit than I have — about their appearance, their voices, everything about them. . their lot appearance This appears to have irritated some viewers, mostly men.

Sideline reporting was not my favorite profession after college, and I didn’t choose it thinking that some of my interviews with Gregg Popovich would go viral at the end of the quarter.

But once I agreed to do it, I worked from the moment I landed in each game city on finding stories that could be woven between the plays. This meant talking to players and coaches the day before the game, going to shootaround the morning of the game, sitting down and conducting interviews with star players as they arrived on the field, sitting in on pregame interviews with both head coaches, before the game. Talking with people from both squads, and mining all those touch points for information and story. (I was fortunate to work with game producers as well as play-by-play veterans like Marv Albert, Kevin Harlan and others who respected my contributions and made time for me during broadcasts.)

And when it comes to reporting, whether on the sidelines or in other news, there is no such thing as a “small” lie. You have the information, or you don’t, and if you don’t have it, you say so. If the head coach is not available, get an assistant. Or a player. Or a trainer. to get someone, It’s always up to you.

The reaction from journalists to this has been so intense, because for those of us who do this for a living, all we have is our reputation. To make a career, a career is needed. And this is a bear that transforms after being lost.

(Photo: Cooper Neal/Getty Images)

Source: www.bing.com