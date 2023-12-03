Charging order and receiver intersect in CRABAR/GBF

sand hills of nebraska getty

Judges generally do nothing unless requested by a litigant. However, occasionally, a judge will reach a decision that something needs to be done in a case that no one requested. It is known as a sua sponte Action, which roughly translates as “one’s own will”. Action taken by the court may be very minor, such as rescheduling the hearing, but it can also be quite significant – and when it does it is usually very bad for at least one plaintiff.

CRABAR/GBF, Inc. (Craber) won a judgment in the amount of $1 million against Wright Printing and $1.75 million against Mark Wright personally. The judgment was entered in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska. Wright (and possibly Wright Printing as well) appealed the decision on the merits. Meanwhile, Crabber decided to enforce his decision pending Wright’s appeal.

It is important to know that merely filing an appeal does not prevent a judgment creditor from attempting to enforce that judgment while the appeal of that judgment is pending. If a debtor wants to stop the creditor from enforcing the judgment, the debtor must post an appeal bond (sometimes called a bond) with the court. supersedes bond) in an amount sufficient to pay the judgment, interest accrued during the appeal, costs of appeal, etc. Such appeal bonds are sold by insurance companies that require the borrower to pledge enough collateral to ensure that the insurance company itself is made. If the debtor loses the case and the insurance company has to pay out on the bond. Coming up with that collateral is often not easy for debtors, as we will see in relation to Mark Wright above.

Wright owns stakes in two Nebraska LLCs, 121 Court, LLC and 11616 “I” Street, LLC. Crabber applied to the court for an injunction against Wright’s interest in these two LLCs. Wright objected to the charging order and then he and Wright Printing jointly sought a stay of enforcement without posting an appeal bond. Wright and Wright Printing argued that Wright intended to sell certain property owned by 121 Court, LLC to raise money for the appeal bond, and the charging order sought by Crabber would effectively prevent Wright from raising that money. Will stop. The resolution of these issues resulted in CRABAR/GBF, Inc. The memorandum and order of the U.S. District Court in v. Wright, 2023 WL 8110737 (D.Neb., Nov. 22, 2023) will be discussed.

The Court first stated that the main factor in determining whether to stay enforcement of a judgment is whether the debtor has the funds available to pay the judgment. Here, the court was skeptical that even if 121 Court, LLC sold a property, Wright would receive cash in very little time after the bond was due – given that the other members of 121 Court, LLC would have to distribute the sale proceeds. Right and this was also uncertain. However, the biggest consideration was that several months had passed since the verdict and Wright provided no explanation as to why he had not already attempted to sell 121 Court, LLC, the assets, and withdraw cash from the entity. . In other words, it seemed to the court that Wright was deliberately delaying things. Under these circumstances, the court refused to stay enforcement.

We now come to Wright’s objection to the business’s application for a charging order against Wright’s interest in the two LLCs. Since the U.S. District Court was in Nebraska, it was Nebraska law that applied to the charging order application. Like most other states, entry of a charging order is discretionary and here Wright argued that the court should exercise its discretion not to enter a charging order so that it can obtain the collateral necessary to obtain an appeal bond.

And this is where things start to go haywire quickly for Wright, as the court stated that:

“Crabber represents – and has brought receipts to prove it – that Mark Wright is actively hiding his assets to prevent collection of the judgment for Crabber. [] Such evidence shows that the charging order is appropriate. [] In fact, such evidence indicates that additional measures may be needed to ensure that Crabber can collect his judgment. [] Federal law allows the court to appoint a receiver in such cases ‘in accordance with historical practice in federal courts or in accordance with local rule’. [],

The court then held that the appointment of a receiver is an extraordinary measure available only in extreme situations and the court should first ascertain whether less drastic measures were available and whether the appointment of a receiver would entail more measures. More harm than good. Nevertheless, the court found that:

“The current situation meets the criteria for an ‘extreme case’.” Crabber presented evidence that ‘it is more likely than not that fraudulent conduct has occurred,’ and ‘there is an immediate danger that assets will be concealed, lost, or diminished in value.’ [] Crabber has evidence that Mark Wright violated the Uniform Voidable Transactions Act, [], And a receivership ‘may be necessary when a judgment debtor is using the LLC … to shield assets and income from creditors by keeping assets undistributed or otherwise inaccessible.’ [] It appears that Mark Wright is doing just that. [],

Although the court did not immediately appoint a receiver, the court essentially invited Crabber to request the appointment of a receiver and encouraged the parties to talk about a mutually agreeable receiver being appointed to the case. Did. Meanwhile, the court rejected Wright’s objections to Crabber’s charging order application, which was later granted.

Analysis

This is a situation where the debtor’s objection to the creditor’s remedy (charging order) not only failed, but made things worse for the debtor. If Wright had not objected to the charging order, the court would not have reviewed whatever evidence Crabber placed before the court and the court would not have even begun to think about the receiver. The lesson for debtors here is not to just object to whatever the creditor attempts to do, but to allow whatever remedies the creditor is likely to offer.

It is true that charging orders are a discretionary measure for the court, unlike things like levies and garnishments which are not discretionary but are certainly available to creditors. The first sentence of Section 503(a) of the Uniform Limited Liability Company Act provides that “

“On application by the judgment creditor of a member or transferee, a court may enter a charging order against the transferable interest of the judgment debtor for the unsatisfied amount of the judgment.”

use of word May This indicates that the matter is discretionary and not mandatory. However, there are very few instances where courts have refused to use their discretion to enter charging orders. Courts usually refuse to enter a charging order where the creditor has failed to prove that the debtor has an interest in the LLC or partnership whose interest is being charged. Other situations where charging orders are rejected are much more rare. Note that a good argument can be made (and I make it frequently to drafting committees) that charging orders should be mandatory and not discretionary, and I can’t say I’ve ever heard any cogent argument to the contrary. .

The point is that the chances of Wright successfully objecting to the charging order were very slim. His proposal to put off enforcement so he could raise collateral to post an appeal bond was also much less outstanding. If a debtor does not want his property to be taken away and sold while appealing, the usual procedure is to obtain the above appeal bond. If the debtor does not have sufficient assets to post as collateral for the appeal bond for the full amount of the judgment, the debtor may – by showing the court his limited resources – ask for a reduction in the bond. However, if a debtor is going to make such a request, the debtor needs to do so immediately and not mess around for a few months, as Wright did here, otherwise the court will be surprised (like here). Why the debtor did not take immediate action. That is to say, if a debtor is going to post collateral for an appeal bond, the debtor would be better off starting the next morning after the judgment (or liability judgment) comes back and not making a mess.

So what are Wright’s options now? If the court is going to appoint a receiver anyway, and it seems likely that this judge will do so, it is at least theoretically possible for Wright to ask the judge to facilitate the sale of the assets out of 121 Court, LLC to the receiver. Can ask to give instructions to help. Wright intended to use whatever proceeds came in to post the appeal bond. I’ve never heard of this being done, but then again I’ve never researched the issue and it’s within the realm of possibility. Crabber will probably not want to wait for payment on his judgment and will object, but the judge may take into account the possibility that Wright will win his appeal and in that case Crabber will be paid the appeal bond in full (including interest). Alternatively, Wright could ask the judge to instruct the receiver that any money collected be held pending his appeal; This is also within the realm of possibility.

The court didn’t go into detail about what Wright did after the decision, but it sounds pretty bad. What Wright needs to be careful about here is that in some states… marginalization theory which holds that if a party seeking to appeal has committed misconduct after the judgment the appellate court can dismiss the appeal on equitable grounds – this is equivalent to the principle of “don’t come to the court of appeal with dirty hands” . Otherwise stated, the Court of Appeal through judicial order will not permit a party to both appeal and conceal assets at the same time. I don’t know about Nebraska law, but Crabber’s attorneys will likely look into it.

All this shows that it is very difficult to represent the debtor in post-judgment proceedings, and especially when the debtor is trying to appeal on the merits. There are a lot of considerations involved, including whether to object to certain relief sought by the creditor, and generally staying out of court because the longer the post-judgment proceedings go on, the more likely the judge will usually be to ruin the court. For there will be more trouble with the debtor. time (unless the lender is completely incompetent, and then the court can just as easily find the lender guilty).

We likely haven’t heard the end of this case, so stay tuned.