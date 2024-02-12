Chargers trade for Khalil Mack just got a lot more unlikely
The LA Chargers are entering the offseason with several cap issues that need to be resolved. Los Angeles is currently $45.8 million over the projected cap for next year, fourth-most in the NFL in terms of over the cap.
Although the Chargers are miles over next year’s salary cap, actually being satisfied with the cap isn’t that complicated of an equation. There are several big contracts that could be taken off the books that would keep the Chargers not only below the cap, but below the cap with room to spare.
The biggest of these is Khalil Mack, who is entering the season at age 33 and has a cap hit of $38.5 million (leads the team). If Mack is traded or cut before June 1, the Chargers will save $23.25 million against the cap hit next season.
Heading into 2023 it looked as if Mack was destined to be fired after the season. However, due to his breakout season, Mack may draw interest from teams in need of an edge rusher as a one-year rental. This has created a potential trade market for the Chargers to capitalize on. Unfortunately, the Mac trade-in market is already on the decline even as a more mainstream alternative becomes available.
Source: #eagle All-Pro edge rusher Haason Reddick has been given permission to seek a trade after another disruptive season featuring double-digit sacks. The 29-year-old with 27 sacks in two seasons in Philly could land elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/WxIGTac24M
– Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) 11 February 2024
If we’re only looking at pure sacks it would seem strange that Redick being available somehow hinders the Chargers with Mack. But situationally, Redick is probably the safer bet to trade (which is why the Chargers should have no problem moving Mack).
Redick is three years younger than Mack and while that may not seem like much, it means a lot in the NFL. NFL players typically begin to turn around age 30, with the best players extending the period in which they are great. At 33 years old, Mack is far more likely to set back or get injured than Redick.
Redick is a top-tier pass rusher who is smaller and cheaper than Mack. Teams trading for Redick would take $14.25 million of his base salary; Whereas Mac’s base salary is $17.55 million. A team needing to add a pass rusher is more likely to pursue Redick than Mack for those simple, yet important reasons.
And this could stall any potential MAC trade talks. That doesn’t mean the trade is impossible, but any team that theoretically has the space to absorb a year of Mack would prefer to absorb a year of Redick instead.
Since there aren’t many teams that have the cap space while also having a one-year need for a pass rusher, any team that traded for Mack could trade for Redick instead. And if that happens, chargers may have to resort to disconnecting the Mac altogether.
