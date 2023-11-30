ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) moved forward despite the market decline: some information for investors

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed at $1.96 in the latest trading session, up +1.55% from the previous day. The move outpaced the S&P 500’s daily loss of 0.1%. On the other hand, the Dow gained 0.04% and the technology-focused Nasdaq lost 0.16%.

Before today’s trading, the company’s shares had fallen 24.02% in the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tire-Truck sector’s gain of 13.33% and the S&P 500’s gain of 10.77% in that time.

The investment community will be expecting ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings report. Will keep a close eye on its performance. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on December 6, 2023. It is projected that the company will report EPS of -$0.22, a decline of 29.41% from the same quarter last year. Additionally, our most recent Consensus Estimate is projecting revenue of $117.14 million, which represents a decline of 6.54% from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimate is for earnings of $0.72 per share and revenue of $530.85 million, representing changes of -2.86% and +13.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. It’s also important to note recent changes to analyst estimates. These latest adjustments often reflect the changing dynamics of short-term trading patterns. Thus, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company’s business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can take advantage of this by using the Zacks Rank. The model takes these estimate changes into account and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive track record of exceeding expectations confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 averaging +25% Gives annual returns. Since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has declined 16.9%. Currently, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

the story continues

The Automotive – Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tire-Truck sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the strength of our specific industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks that make up the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics and others in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download the 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Click here to read this article on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

Source: finance.yahoo.com