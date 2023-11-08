ChargePoint hits active user milestone and releases a major app update to celebrate

Today, EV charging network ChargePoint announced it has reached one million quarterly active drivers and to reward those customers, it has revamped its mobile app.

As a company founded in the early days of EVs in 2007, ChargePoint ($CHPT) remains a veteran in the field having grown to become one of the largest EV charging networks on the planet. To date, it has provided more than 145 million combined charging sessions to drivers across North America and Europe.

While other competitors like Tesla and Electrify America have a strong fast charging presence, ChargePoint has the AC market on lock, although it also offers DC chargers. By January 31, 2023, ChargePoint estimates it will have approximately 70% market share of all public AC network chargers in North America.

Such market saturation has helped the network reach a major customer milestone announced today, as well as details of a revamped ChargePoint Driver app, now available for both iOS and Android users across multiple products .

ChargePoint’s new app “simplifies the user experience”

ChargePoint says more than two million EV drivers in the US alone have used an account for replenishment on its network at least once. Consider there are 3.6 million electric vehicles currently on US roads and more than half have used a chargepoint before. Even better, more than a third are now quarterly customers.

Today, those drivers should find it easy to find a charge wherever they are using the new ChargePoint app. Per ChargePoint CEO Pasquale Romano:

As more EVs come to market, their drivers continue to choose ChargePoint as their network of choice, pushing us past the one million quarterly active user mark. ChargePoint is focused on providing the best driver experience available, so the redesign of our mobile app joins our Enhanced Reliability initiative to ensure drivers can find, use and pay for charging in the most convenient way. Can.

According to the charging network, the app update is based on three key design pillars:

disposable – Improved tabs and filters to make navigation easier and find chargers more quickly.

– Improved tabs and filters to make navigation easier and find chargers more quickly. Station search and use – Clear station identification so drivers can find their parking space more easily, as well as a more intuitive process for starting a charging session.

– Clear station identification so drivers can find their parking space more easily, as well as a more intuitive process for starting a charging session. Answers at the EV driver’s fingertips – Extended FAQ page provides everything EV drivers need to know about charging at home or on the road.

The updated ChargePoint app is now available to download for free on the iOS App Store and Google Play and is supported by all major mobile platforms including Android, Android Auto, iOS, macOS, and Apple Watch. Learn more here.

