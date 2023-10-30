Charged lemonade at Panera Bread gets warning label after college student's death

Due to a recent lawsuit, Panera Bread customers will now see a new warning label when ordering Charged Lemonade drinks.

The family of 21-year-old University of Pennsylvania student Sarah Katz filed a lawsuit last week following the college student’s death in 2022, alleging that the highly caffeinated beverage was improperly labeled and ultimately caused Katz’s cardiac arrest. Died.

Panera has since changed the labels on the product, saying in a statement to NBC News that they have “enhanced our existing caffeine disclosure for these beverages out of an abundance of caution”, adding that the company had to “relate this week to “Sad to learn of the tragic passing of Sarah Katz.”

The chain’s website advertises “Charged Sips” under a menu section, with the description reading, “Naturally flavored, plant-based, and clean with as much caffeine as our dark roast coffee.”

Clicking on one of the three available flavors opens a page with an image of lemonade with a large “contains caffeine” sign below it. The “About” section again says that the drinks are “naturally flavored, plant-based, with as much caffeine as our dark roast coffee.”

This is followed by an additional warning that reads: “Use in moderation. Not recommended for children, people sensitive to caffeine, pregnant or breastfeeding women.”

While the lemonade advertising materials still compare the caffeine content to the brand’s coffee, nutritional information lists the “regular” lemonade size as 260 mg of caffeine and the “large” as 390 mg. The lawsuit compares this to the 214 mg listed in the regular size dark roast coffee and 268 mg in the large size, noting the difference.

Panera Bread did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Katz’s family is blaming Panera’s “Charged Lemonade” for his death in a lawsuit filed against the chain restaurant last week in Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas.

According to the lawsuit, the University of Pennsylvania student collapsed on September 10, 2022, hours after consuming the drink, which had more caffeine than energy drinks like Monster or Red Bull. He suffered a cardiac arrest and was taken to the hospital where he died in pain. Another cardiac arrest and death occurred.

Katz had a heart condition called Long QT Syndrome Type 1, which caused irregular heart rhythms, so she avoided highly caffeinated beverages. According to the lawsuit, a large Charged Lemonade contains 390 milligrams of caffeine, just 10 milligrams less than the maximum of 400 milligrams per day recommended by the FDA.

The lawsuit alleges that the drink was “not advertised as an ‘energy drink’” and that the labeling failed to disclose its unusually high caffeine content. The suit states that Charged Lemonade was displayed in a Philadelphia Panera store where Katz went with a series of other non-caffeinated and/or less caffeinated beverages.

The college student was said to be an avid Gatorade drinker, which is similarly advertised as “charged” but instead mentions the presence of electrolytes, but not caffeine, which the Katz family believes. ​​​​​​Sarah may be confused. The lawsuit alleges that Katz “fully believed that it was a traditional lemonade and/or electrolyte sports drink containing the appropriate amount of caffeine that was safe for him to drink.”

In an earlier statement to USA TODAY, a Panera spokesperson said: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Sara Katz this morning, and our thoughts are with her family. At Panera, we respect our ingredients. We strongly believe in transparency. We will work expeditiously to thoroughly investigate this matter.”

