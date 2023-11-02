Chargeback Protection Market Set for Explosive Growth

According to investment-strategy advisory firm Liminal, there is tremendous opportunity in the chargeback security and management market, with the sector projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 27% to reach $30 billion in 2027.

"Chargeback protection and management solutions have emerged as indispensable tools for merchants, offering robust methods to identify, prevent, and efficiently manage transactions at risk of payment disputes," Liminal authors write in "Against Payment Disputes."

Chargeback fraud, sometimes called “friendly fraud”, occurs when a cardholder knowingly requests a refund on purchased goods even after receiving the goods.

This differs from honest payment disputes, such as when cardholders are victims of identity or credit-card theft, don’t recognize the merchant’s name on their statements, have family members buy things without their knowledge or ever actually pay. Does not receive the goods for which he has paid.

However, most cardholders acting in good faith will attempt to contact the merchant for a refund. Fraudsters know that it is faster and easier to contact the card issuer directly, who often won’t ask questions and will send the charges back to the merchant along with the processing fee.

Visa Chief Risk Officer Paul Fabara told Axios in late 2022 that the number of suspicious chargebacks increased between 20% and 30% in 2022, causing billions in lost revenue for merchants and retailers.

“Netflix, alcohol, Uber fees, DoorDash fees — those are typically what make up the majority of this category,” Fabara said.

Part of the increase can be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, which accelerated the ongoing shift from cash to payment cards and saw greater use of online services and apps.

But there is a growing realization among small criminals that chargeback fraud is easier said than done. Merchants will often simply eat the fee rather than engage in a lengthy three-way dispute process with the card issuer and customer. According to Fabara, even merchants who dispute chargebacks win less than half the time.

Chargeback protection and management solutions use “automated tools and data enrichment” to quickly flag potentially fraudulent chargebacks, Liminal researchers explain.

The solution can collect data on customer purchases, compile evidence that can be used in disputes and help navigate the liability gray area that often exists between merchants and card issuers. Some also offer chargeback insurance to help businesses avoid unexpected chargeback costs.

