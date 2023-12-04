Chapter: Young Entrepreneurs with New Perspectives on Focus

Recent UL graduate Joel Olympio has developed special glasses using electrochromic lenses that dim peripheral vision to help people focus on a task.

Joel Olympio was 11 years old when he was offered his first smartphone. Unable to decide which phone to get, the Cork-native spent several weeks researching all the phones available, trying to figure out which one was best for him.

“That’s when my passion for technology started,” he says. “It almost got to the point where I thought life would be a lot easier if I designed my own phone.”

At 23 years old, Olympio is younger than Google. Soon after the smartphone episode, after finally deciding on one, he searched on Google to see if there were any job specialties that required people to design things, and he was introduced to the wonderful world of product design.

“I thought it was incredible. I couldn’t believe that job even existed. Since then. I was very committed to becoming a product designer and designing new technology.”

‘Conflict between mind and environment’

So it’s no surprise that Olympios studied product design and technology in college. Although he grew up in Cork, he decided that the campus and curriculum of the University of Limerick (UL) better suited his needs – no doubt after weeks of research.

Today, after many such episodes, Olympios is the co-founder and CEO of Chapters, a product design company he started with college buddy Vadim Vorobyov. Together, they are developing hardware technology that aims to solve problems faced by people with neurodivergence.

The backstory of the chapter, Olympios told me, stems from her inability to do the work she wants in school due to her ADHD, or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, a neurodevelopmental disorder that causes her to focus on the task at hand. It becomes difficult to concentrate.

During her third year at UL, she interned at Dolmen Design, a Dublin-based creative design and innovation consultancy, where she came up with the idea of ​​creating glasses that could help people with ADHD focus on tasks by blurring the background view. Is.

“I have always been very aware of my own ADHD symptoms, and I noticed that different environments would affect my ability to concentrate and concentrate. I was fine in classrooms and libraries, but in some other environments, I couldn’t do it”, he says.

“It felt like a conflict between my brain and the environment I was in. So I wanted to explore it more and see if other people with ADHD experienced this as well.”

After months of brainstorming and talking to people suffering from the disorder, Olympios finally found a solution. He developed glasses that could dim peripheral vision to create a sense of closed space by using lenses made of electrochromic film, a flexible material that changes its opacity when a current is applied to it.

“Using this technology allows us to reduce visual distractions in open environments in a discreet manner as the user can turn it on and off at will and adjust the dimming as per their needs. They’re like headphones for your eyes.”

But because he did not want to “create more stigma” for people with ADHD by creating a product that would isolate them any longer, he designed the Oasis in a way that gives it a universal appeal.

“I soon realized that I wasn’t creating something that was like a beacon for ADHD, it was just a tool that anyone could use to increase their focus.”

the first of many chapters

Still under development, the Oasis has come a long way from the first cardboard model Olympio used to experiment with the concept. Perhaps its biggest achievement to date is winning the Irish leg of the global James Dyson Awards in October.

Chapter will now serve as the company that provides an umbrella for all products created by Olympio and Vorobyov, both of whom graduated from UL this year. What is the reason for their start-up? Center.

“We want to build an ecosystem of products that naturally enhance human focus in an increasingly distracted society. The goal is to not only build a successful company, but to create a community of people who recognize the power of focus,” he explains.

“We want to become experts in the diverse ways people work, learn and communicate and create products that are suitable for all types of minds, not just the majority. There is so much technology out there today vying for our attention, so we want to use technology to increase attention instead.

Olympio’s recent success at the James Dyson Awards has given Chapters a much-needed pre-SSE boost, putting the start-up and its first product on the map for investors and consumers.

Oasis was also selected for Prototypes for Humanity, a product design exhibition held in Dubai as part of COP28. At the time of writing Olympio is performing the current version of Oasis at the event. Hopefully more people will talk about the technology and find potential investors.

“Our waiting list is growing every day and we have attracted interest from potential partners, which is exciting. The next step is further product development which is set to begin soon. We are also in this year’s NDRC Pre-Accelerator cohort,” he says.

“We are also looking for angel investors, partners as well as accelerator programs to help us progress faster and raise the capital needed for product development and testing.”

10 things you need to know delivered straight to your inbox every weekday. sign up for daily briefSilicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.

Source: www.siliconrepublic.com