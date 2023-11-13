The platform’s token, $CHAPZ, is set to go live on Bitgate and Gate.io on Monday, November 13 at 12pm UTC.

Chaypyz, a Web3 community-building platform leveraging AI, has announced the upcoming listing of its native token, $CHAPZ, on BitGate and Gate.io, two major cryptocurrency exchanges. This development follows the highly successful IDO and NFT minting by Chappie last week and marks another step forward for the rapidly growing platform.

Chappies leverages AI technology to foster an inclusive and rewarding environment where users can engage, collaborate, and earn. The platform allows community owners to set tasks and rewards by integrating various social media platforms through the Chappies protocol. Due to the play-and-play nature of the protocol, projects looking to grow and encourage their community can easily integrate Chappies into any of their social channels. Chappie’s has seen unprecedented growth in its community, boasting 60,000 Active members on various channels in a short period of time.

Dan Pal, CEO of Chappie’s, Expressing his excitement for the upcoming token listings on Bitgate and Gate.io, he said,The listing of $CHAPZ on these Tier-1 exchanges is an important milestone for Chappies and our growing community. We are thrilled to bring our native token to a wider audience, increasing liquidity and accessibility. This listing is not only a testament to our successful IDO and NFT minting, but also a validation of the vibrant and engaged community we have built. We look forward to the continued growth and success of $CHAPZ on these prestigious exchanges.”

Chappie has strategically partnered with industry leaders like Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance, Seedify and ChainGPT are leveraging their support to achieve remarkable success during Pad Pad's IDO. The collaboration with Poolz Ventures further accelerates Chappies' journey and shows the project's potential for the future and Underlines the vision. Chappie's recent IDO on major Launchpads received massive support and raised a total of $1,005,000, with significant contributions from reputable partners like Seedify, ChainGPT Pad, Poolz, and others. The platform is continuously supported by leading projects such as poolz, Seedify And ChainGPT Pad, the latter of which saw the IDO for Chappie's Sell out in less than 15 seconds.

The listing of $CHAPZ on tier-1 exchanges Bitgate and Gate.io is set to increase liquidity, access and exposure for the token. Planned to go live on Monday, November 13, at 12pm UTC, the move is expected to attract a broad audience of investors and users, solidifying Chappie’s position as a leader in the Web3 space. As Chappies moves forward on this exciting journey, future plans for the platform include continued innovation, community-driven initiatives, and further collaborations to redefine the Web3 experience, empowering users, creators, and investors alike. Promises to make.

For more information about Chappyz, visit: https://chappyz.com/

About Chappie’s

Chappies is a leading Web3 platform that facilitates connection, collaboration, and rewards within a vibrant ecosystem. With AI-powered technology, Chappies empowers users to complete tasks, join communities, and earn rewards. Community owners have the flexibility to organize tasks and rewards from various social media platforms, which are seamlessly integrated into the Chappies protocol. The platform’s vision focuses on inclusivity and rewards-based interactions.

Website | X | Telegram

Name: John Sears

E-mail: [email protected]

Company: Chappie's Inc.

Location: BVI

Address: Intershore Chambers, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands

