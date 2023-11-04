‘Chapelwright’ – Season 2 of Stephen King horror series not moving forward, according to showrunner

It’s hard to adapt there Stephen King‘S salem’s lot And its prequel story”Jerusalem lot.” When salem’s lot Remake in limbo without release date “Chapelwaite” The showrunner announced today that despite a renewal in 2022, season two will not be moving forward.

“Chapelwaite” co-showrunner jason filardi broke the news via x, formerly known as Twitter. Jason Filardi served as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Peter Filardi.

I’m afraid the story of Captain Boone will end on that beach of bad Maine sand. There will be no season 2. Thank you to all Chappellwaite fans! #chapelwhite -Jason Filardi (@JasonFilardi) 3 November 2023

The prequel story “Jerusalem’s Lot” by Stephen King was published in 1978 and features the fictional town King had introduced in the novel a few years earlier. salem’s lot, “Chapelwaite” premiered on EPIX in August 2021, with a season renewal announced in February 2022.

EPIX is considering rebranding MGM+ There hasn’t been an update on “Chapelwaite” season two since the renewal was announced earlier this year, and that’s probably not a huge surprise. It’s still disappointing, though.

Oscar winner adrien brody Starred with Captain Charles Boone in the vampire series emily hampshire (“Schitt’s Creek”).

Official plot: “The series is set in the 1850s. It follows Captain Charles Boone (Brody), who moves his family of three children to his ancestral home in the small sleepy town of Preacher’s Corner, Maine, after his wife dies at sea. However, Charles must soon confront the secrets of his family’s sordid history, and fight to end the darkness that has haunted the Boones for generations.

“Hampshire will play Rebecca Morgan, an ambitious young woman who left Preacher’s Corner to attend Mount Holyoke College, and returns home with an advance payment to write a story for the new and prestigious Atlantic magazine Is. When Boon comes to town with her children, her writer’s block is lifted and, despite her mother’s protests, Rebecca applies for the governessship of the infamous Chapelwhite manor and the Boon family in order to write about them. In doing so, Rebecca will not only create the next great Gothic novel, but she will also uncover the mystery that has haunted her own family for years.

MGM+ has not yet officially announced the series’ cancellation, but the showrunner’s words say it all. here’s to hope salem’s lot Fare better.

Source: bloody-disgusting.com