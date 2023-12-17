'Chaotic and confusing': Lawmakers, industry challenge Pentagon's plan for drones

“It’s very disorganized and confusing,” said a tech company executive, who like others was granted anonymity to discuss the private meeting. The problem with this initiative is that it “doesn’t have any dollars attached to it to actually make things happen.”

Since the Replicator program was announced, Defense Department officials have described it as a key component of the United States’ effort to counter China’s growing military and technological capabilities. However, if the initiative falters, the Pentagon could fall even further behind on one of its most important weapons fronts.

Shortly after the replicator was unveiled, Hicks said the initiative would not require new funding as it would be drawn from already funded programs throughout the Army. However, in November, he said DOD could request funding for fiscal year 2025.

That budget won’t be unveiled until the spring, more than six months after the initiative was originally announced, eating up nearly a quarter of the two-year horizon that Hicks had identified as the goal to get it up and running.

The tech executive said some leaders left Tuesday’s meeting without a clear understanding of how the program would proceed without any new funding. Their complaints come after they demanded the Pentagon more clearly define how the program works.

Hicks’ team did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

In early November, Hicks attempted to publicly clarify what exactly the purpose of the initiative was.

“The fact that the Replicator is plugging the holes in the system’s pipeline is innovation in the DoD,” Hicks told reporters. “The department already has a number of programs in place that need help to deliver at scale. This is where the Replicator is focused.

“This is not a program,” he said. “This is a process of improving our ability to scale.”

Lawmakers disagree and are demanding that the Pentagon clarify the program’s path before greenlighting funding.

“The department needs to define replicator more precisely, and they need to understand that it requires funding,” said Representative Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), chairman of the House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee. Reagan National Defense Forum this month. “What do they want to do with the replicator? … We need to define it, choose it and move on it as quickly as possible.

Appearing on a panel at the forum, Representative Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.), chairman of the House China Committee and the House Armed Services Cyber ​​Subcommittee, said this is the only way Congress can provide flexible funding. more than one year. This gives the tech industry the confidence to plan and invest, knowing that funding will be available for the long term.

“In the simplest terms, what the Pentagon can do is pick winners and losers in this area, put its thumb on the scale, have a multi-billion dollar program in procurement… one that leverages AI and autonomous systems.” Bringing in a non-traditional company, and I don’t think we have that yet,” he said.

Representative Mike Gallagher said the only way the program would work is for Congress to provide flexible funding lasting more than a year. , Francis Chung/Politico

The Pentagon sees autonomous weapons as a potential way to counter China’s numerical edge in ships, missiles and troops in a rapidly shrinking state. Proponents argue that deploying large numbers of cheap, expensive drones is faster and less costly than sophisticated weapons systems and puts fewer troops at risk. The effort comes amid China’s growing aggression in the Indo-Pacific and Ukraine’s fight against Russia, which is seeing widespread use of drone systems.

In principle, the program is a worthwhile concept, said the executive who attended the meeting and a former US official. But it requires a specific plan and the dollars associated with it.

The Defense Department has looked to tech startups in Silicon Valley for help, as companies are already developing cutting-edge drone technology. He has urged companies to manufacture those drones with a promise to buy them in the coming years. But without the mandate, companies can’t promise the venture capitalists who fund them that they’ll get returns.

“We’re not going to build $100 million factories if there aren’t orders for these products,” the executive said.

Another technology leader attending Tuesday’s meeting agreed that orders with a clear delivery schedule are critical to the success of the Replicator, calling it the “number one thing” the Defense Department needs to do to ensure the success of the program. Described as.

The tech leader is also confident that DoD will move the money around to make it work: “I’m not worried about that,” he told POLITICO.

During the meeting, attendees expressed concerns and Hicks understood them, the executive said. But he told attendees without elaborating that the funding issue is Congress’s problem.

Gallagher said he is more confident that the program is “moving in the right direction” after a classified briefing with Hicks and a meeting with DIU Director Douglas Beck. But Wisconsin Republicans said they still have questions about meeting deadlines, and funding for the program is still a mystery.

“My biggest concern remains, if they’re saying they don’t need any new funding, well, are they going to misuse critical weapons funding, those are the things we need to see in any More repetition than anything else?” Gallagher said in an interview. “We don’t need all these new widgets. We need to maximize production of long-range anti-ship missiles and things like that.

The former official said the Replicator’s problems could be fixed if high-ranking department officials decide not to buy other military assets such as fighter jets or Navy ships. The executive estimated that $1 billion in funding would solve the problem.

“For the first time from a military hardware perspective, we are five to seven years behind our nearest competitors in a critical kinetic piece of technology. It never really happened,” the former official said.

At a defense industry conference held in Washington in late October, it was clear that many attendees – who would understand how the Replicator worked – knew very little. However, they are eager to learn, and are waiting for the Pentagon to provide clear instructions.

“People will follow the contracts, they will follow that command signal,” said Adam Broker, vice president of Lockheed Martin’s LM Evolve, which seeks partnerships with medium-sized firms.

On the sidelines of the event, a defense industry insider shrugged when asked about the program and noted that the Pentagon has not yet released any details to the industry or invited companies to toss their hat in the ring.

The technical executive and leader said that despite its issues, Hicks seemed optimistic about the future of the Replicator. But no deadline was discussed in the meeting held on Tuesday.

Another issue with the program: There is no process for tech companies to apply for it, according to the tech executive and leader. When Replicator was announced over the summer, there were few details about how the program would work — and not much has changed since then.

“The Department of Defense really needs a way to introduce funding and applications with its announcement,” the executive said.

Without it, “it’s just pure nonsense.”

Paul McCleary and Conor O’Brien contributed to this report.

Source: www.politico.com