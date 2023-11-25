Chaos breaks out on flight as 'possessed' woman jumps on seats, shouting: 'There's a real devil out there'

There was chaos on a Frontier Airlines flight when a woman started screaming in the air, causing a passenger to start preaching in the aisle.

The incident occurred on November 16 aboard Frontier Airlines Flight 1161 from Houston to Denver. Video from a passenger on the plane shows the unidentified woman being restrained by flight crew members. The flight was eventually diverted to Dallas.

“Stop pulling my arm,” the woman can be heard yelling mid-flight.

When the woman was being restrained by flight crew members, she started jumping onto several seats on the plane.

Woman on meth tries to open emergency exit after showing signs of anxiety

There was chaos on a Frontier Airlines flight when a woman started screaming in the air, prompting a passenger to preach in the aisle, who called her a ghost. (Credit: Leyla Silva (@butterflybeauty.444) / Bon Voyage / TMX)

“Stop bugging me,” the woman says, before being seen hitting a man.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I would like everyone to please take their seats – now – please,” a flight attendant can be heard saying to passengers over the cabin’s PA system.

Throughout the video, the woman continues to push back whenever the flight crew tries to stop her.

At one point, a woman can be seen hugging an unruly passenger at the back of the cabin.

Following the passenger’s anger, an unknown woman begins preaching to the passengers from the aisle.

“This doesn’t happen without a reason…there is a real devil out there who wants to kill all of you, including your family members,” the woman said. “That’s not him. He’s possessed and needs help.”

TSA Food You Can Fly With on Thanksgiving Day, Plus Things That Travel Well With a Celebrity Chef

When the woman was being restrained by flight crew members, she started jumping onto several seats on the plane. (Credit: Leyla Silva (@butterflybeauty.444) / Bon Voyage / TMX)

“Jesus Christ is the way, the truth, and the life,” he continued.

Once the plane was on the ground, law enforcement could be seen taking the woman into custody.

Click to get Fox News App

Following the passenger’s anger, an unknown woman begins preaching to the passengers from the aisle. (Credit: Leyla Silva (@butterflybeauty.444) / Bon Voyage / TMX)

A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration provided the following statement to Fox News Digital: “Frontier Airlines Flight 1161 landed safely at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport at 3 p.m. local time on Thursday, November 16 after a reported incident with an unruly passenger. “The Airbus A20N took off from William P. Hobby Airport in Houston and was en route to Denver International Airport.”

Fox News Digital contacted Frontier Airlines multiple times, but did not receive a response.

Adam Sebbs is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story suggestions can be sent to [email protected] and on Twitter @asabes10.

Source: www.foxnews.com