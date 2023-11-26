Changpeng Zhao's market knowledge after stepping down as CEO of Binance

Binance is the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume.

The company recently turned six years old earlier this year. In addition to Zhao stepping down as CEO, Binance agreed to settle DOJ charges of money laundering with a $4.3 billion fine.

Additionally, the exchange saw a withdrawal of over $1 billion within 24 hours as clients withdrew funds and tokens following the news. Supporters sent CZ messages on X.com showering them with sympathy and enthusiasm.

Here are three powerful quotes from “CZ Binance” worth remembering.

1. Bulls or bears, “It’s always a manufactured market”

The CEO and founder of Binance was always for technology, not just profits. Before cryptocurrency, Zhao worked on stock trading systems for brokers in Shanghai.

“It’s always a manufactured market.”

Similar to Microsoft’s Steve Ballmer’s famous mantra of “developers, developers, developers, developers, developers, developers, developers, developers”, Changpeng Zhou has been a tireless cheerleader for developers in the cryptocurrency space.

CZ’s philosophy of life and business is similar to that of Steve Jobs. The Apple founder said:

“Everything around you that you call life was created by people who were no smarter than you, and you can change it, you can influence it, you can create your own things that Can be used by other people.”

The demand for blockchain developers is reportedly increasing rapidly.

It’s always a manufactured market. – CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) 22 June 2022

2. Changpeng Zhao on the economics of Bitcoin

Given his experience designing digital trading systems from the ground up, the former Binance CEO has a realistic understanding of supply and demand economics in liquid markets.

“Don’t try to accumulate assets with unlimited supply. This is a game you will never win. “Only the supplier wins.”

This is wise financial advice. It is also pro-Bitcoin and fiat cash (and cash equivalents) as long-term savings. Bitcoin halving in five months is currently driving a steady rise in Bitcoin prices.

Don’t try to accumulate assets with unlimited supply. This is a game you will never win. Only the supplier wins. Instead, only accumulate assets with limited supply. – CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) 1 February 2021

3. Binance CEO: Bitcoin is inevitable.

He created an exchange to trade hundreds of cryptocurrencies, but Changpeng Zhao was a big supporter of the original cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. In 2019, CZ praised Bitcoin, hailing the rise of the cryptocurrency as a manifest destiny for the global economy.

“Bitcoin never needed a bailout. You will be forced into #crypto, whether you like it or not. The higher your tolerance for being robbed, the longer it may take. But eventually, you’ll become so poor that you’ll have to change. it is inevitable! “Better do it quickly.”

Free speech and free markets are foundational principles in most democracies. Competitors move forward with blockchains being decentralized, immutable, censorship-resistant, borderless networks to trade a basket of both private and open-source currencies. Mr. Zhao helped pioneer a truly revolutionary industry in the world.

Bitcoin never needed a bailout. you will be forced #crypto, Whether You Like It Or Not. The higher your tolerance for being robbed, the longer it may take. But eventually, you’ll become so poor that you’ll have to change. it is inevitable! Better do it quickly. – CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) 20 September 2019

source: cryptopotato.com