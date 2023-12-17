Changing views on economy in 2023

Note: A version of this article was published Tker.co,

Shares rallied last week, with the S&P 500 rising 2.5% to close at 4,719.19. The index is up 22.9% year to date, up 31.9% from a low of 3,577.03 on Oct. 12, 2022, and down 1.6% from its record closing high of 4,796.56 on Jan. 3, 2022.

Inflation continues to dominate conversations about markets and the economy.

But the nature of those conversations has changed significantly in the past year. This evolution can be seen in how the Federal Reserve’s language has changed from meeting to meeting.

At the Fed’s December 2022 policy meeting, Chairman Jerome Powell warned: “Inflation remains well above our long-term target of 2%. … Much more evidence will be needed to provide confidence that inflation will remain below our sustained target.” Going towards.”

At the time, inflation rates had begun to decline from mid-2022 highs – but confidence was not particularly high that they would fall to comfortable levels in the near term. Everyone agreed that interest rates would be increased further in 2023. And many economists were convinced that the price of defeating inflation was recession.

Fast forward to the present day after four more interest rate increases. “We are seeing inflation making real progress,” Powell acknowledged last week at the December 2023 meeting.

Actually, the inflation rate has come down significantly. The core PCE price index – the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation – cooled to 2.4% on an annual rolling three-month basis. Ticker would even argue that inflation is no longer a crisis.

Impressive, the economy absorbed higher interest rates and realized lower inflation without going into recession. To know how amazing it was, watch: TKer’s 2023 chart of the year

Today we are not talking about high rates Growth, Rather, now we are talking about rate expectations cut In 2024.

Normalization has come with weak westerly winds

The disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic led to disruptions in global supply chains. With demand outstripping supply, inflation rises in 2021 and 2022.

As more and more people were able to go back to work, supply chains eased and supply slowly caught up with demand. This helped moderate inflation even as economic growth continued – suggesting the Goldilocks soft landing scenario that Teicher described in January.

Recently, the huge tailwind that defined excess demand has largely faded. In particular, excess savings are close to being exhausted, job opportunities are coming into balance with unemployment, and business investment orders have dried up.

And while economic normalization is good news for inflation, it also means demand is not as hot as it used to be.

Normalization also means that loan defaults are coming up from unusually low levels and may ultimately mean that metrics like the unemployment rate and layoff rates are also coming up from unusually low levels.

zoom out

The pandemic-era economy has been unusual. The initial disruptions were unprecedented. Unusually strong positive growth over time was accompanied by unusually problematic challenges such as inflation rates rising to levels the world had not seen in 40 years.

and the pace and nature of the economic recovery has been About Unimaginable.

“I have always felt,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on December 13, “from the very beginning, that there was a possibility that because of the unusual situation, the economy might cool down in a way that would enable inflation to come down without Could.” Large-scale job losses that are often associated with higher inflation and tightening cycles. So far, that’s what we’re seeing.”

As things return to normal, we can expect areas of strength to fade, which may present new challenges. But we should also hope that new positives will emerge once unusual headwinds like high inflation end.

Read on for TikTok’s initial thoughts on these big changes: The outlook is on the verge of change in three key ways And The approach has changed in three major ways

Reviewing Macro Crosscurrent

Some notable data points and macroeconomic developments from last week to consider were:

Fed kept rates unchanged, hinted at rate cuts, On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve kept monetary policy tight, keeping its target for the federal funds rate unchanged at a range of 5.25% to 5.5%.

From the Fed’s policy statement: “Recent indicators suggest that economic activity growth has slowed from its strong pace in the third quarter. Job gains have slowed from the beginning of the year but remain strong, and the unemployment rate remains low. “Inflation has moderated compared to last year but remains high.”

However, the Fed’s economic projections suggest the central bank could cut rates three times in 2024.

That said, inflation still needs to ease further and the central bank needs to remain calm for some time before it becomes comfortable with price stability. So even if rates don’t rise much and a rate cut is imminent, rates are likely to be kept high for some time.

inflation calmed down, The consumer price index (CPI) was up 3.1% in November from a year earlier, according to BLS data released Tuesday. This was lower than October’s 3.2% rate. Adjusted for food and energy prices, the core CPI was up 4.0%, the lowest since September 2021.

On a month-on-month basis, the CPI rose only 0.1% as energy prices fell 2.3%. Core CPI rose a modest 0.3% as good prices fell and services prices rose.

If you annuitize three month trend In the monthly data, the CPI was growing at a rate of 2.2% and the core CPI was climbing at a rate of 3.4%.

While many broad measures of inflation remain above the Fed’s target rate of 2%, they remain well below the peak level in the summer of 2022. And the trend suggests that they may continue to move downwards.

Inflation expectations improved, From the New York Fed’s November Survey of Consumer Expectations: “Average one-year-ahead inflation expectations declined 0.2 percentage points in November to 3.4%. This is the lowest reading since April 2021. Average three- and five-year inflation expectations The forward horizon remained unchanged at 3.0% and 2.7% respectively.”

Gas prices continue to fall, From AAA: “According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand rose last week to 8.86 million bbl from 8.47. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose slightly to 224 million bbl. In general, higher demand Pump prices are higher, but low oil prices have kept prices low. If oil prices remain low, drivers can expect pump prices to be similar during the holiday season. Today The national average of $3.10 is 25 cents less than a month ago and 11 cents less than a year ago.”

Mortgage rates continue to fall, According to Freddie Mac, the average 30-year fixed rate mortgage fell to 6.95%. From Freddie Mac: “Potential home buyers got welcome news this week as mortgage rates fell below seven percent for the first time since August. That’s noting that inflation continues to decline and the Federal Reserve Board’s current expectations that they “The housing market is likely to gradually ease in the new year as the federal funds target rate continues to decline.”

rent is going down, From Redfin: “The average U.S. rent fell 2.1% year over year to $1,967 in November – the largest annual decline since February 2020 – and fell 0.6% from October.”

consumers are spending, Retail sales rose 0.3% in November to a record $705.7 billion.

Leading categories in development This includes restaurants and bars, sports and hobbies, online and furniture. Gas stations, department stores and electronics saw declines.

Card data shows consumer spending stalled in December, From BofA: “According to BAC’s aggregate credit and debit card data, total card spending per HH increased 1.3% in the week ending December 9. Spending on holiday items increased 1.5% in the week ending December 9. declined. … However, in the 16 days since Thanksgiving, spending on holiday items was 0.8% higher than the same period last year.

Unemployment claims fell, Initial claims for unemployment benefits fell to 202,000 during the week ending December 9, from less than 220,000 a week earlier. Although this is above the September 2022 low of 182,000, it continues to trade at levels associated with economic growth.

Small business optimism is waning, The NFIB’s Small Business Optimism Index declined in November.

Importantly, the more concrete “hard” components of the index continue to hold up much better than the more sentiment-oriented “soft” components.

Keep in mind that in times of stress, soft data is more exaggerated than actual hard data.

Industrial activity accelerates. Industrial production activity rose 0.2% in November from October levels, while manufacturing output climbed 0.3%.

Near-term GDP growth projections remain cool, The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model sees real GDP growth accelerating to 2.6% in Q4.

Put it all together

We continue to see evidence that we are increasingly experiencing a “Goldilocks” soft landing scenario, where inflation cools to manageable levels without plunging the economy into recession.

This comes as the Federal Reserve is adopting a very tight monetary policy in its ongoing effort to bring down inflation. While it is true that the Fed has taken a less hawkish stance in 2023 than in 2022, and most economists agree that the final interest rate hike of the cycle has either already happened or is near, inflation should still remain under pressure. And it will have to remain calm and it will take some time before the central bank becomes comfortable with price stability.

So we should expect the central bank to keep monetary policy tight, which means we should be prepared for tighter financial conditions (for example, higher interest rates, tighter lending standards, and lower stock valuations). This means that monetary policy will not be favorable to the market for some time, and the risk of the economy slipping into recession will be relatively high.

At the same time, we also know that stocks have discounting mechanisms – meaning that prices will drop before the Fed signals a major accommodative change in monetary policy.

At the same time, it’s important to remember that while recession risk may increase, consumers are coming from a very strong financial position. Unemployed people are getting jobs, and those who have jobs are getting salary increases.

Similarly, business finance is also healthy as many corporations are locked in low interest rates on their loans in recent years. Even though the threat of higher debt service costs looms, increased profit margins give corporations room to absorb higher costs.

At this point, any recession is unlikely to turn into an economic disaster, given that the financial health of consumers and businesses remains very strong.

And as always, long-term investors should remember that recessions and bear markets are only part of the deal when you enter the stock market with the aim of generating long-term returns. Although the markets have been through a rough patch over the past few years, the long-term outlook for stocks remains positive.

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com