Changing the way doctors talk to patients about dementia

Medical doctor diagnosing elderly patient with neurodegenerative disease. getty

Often, physicians are reluctant to give patients a diagnosis of dementia, even when cognitive testing shows memory loss or other symptoms. And when doctors provide a clear diagnosis, they may send their patients and their families home without any guidance about what to do next. No practical advice. No sense of hope. And very often, no empathy either.

This needs to change. And to help improve the way doctors talk to patients and their families about dementia, a team at the University of Florida School of Medicine, led by Dr. Melissa Armstrong, developed a new study to help patients and their families respond to a dementia diagnosis. Identified best practices for physicians to communicate about. Their results were published in the journal Neurology Clinical Practice (paywall), the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology and with a largely supporting editorial (paywall).

For any doctor

The project involved therapists, people with dementia, family caregivers and lawyers. The result was a set of specific, actionable recommendations. For now, these are only suggestions, not formal clinical guidelines. But Armstrong says he and his research partners are looking to incorporate the ideas into training programs for medical residents and other young doctors.

Importantly, while the recommendations were published in a journal aimed at neurologists, they could easily be adopted by others, including primary care doctors, who often make early diagnoses of Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia. In fact, they can be used by any doctor who diagnoses a serious illness.

what a patient wants

Key recommendations of the project include:

Clinicians should ask patients and their families how they want to talk about their diagnosis. Some patients will want to know everything and others will not. But physicians should not assume that patients are unwilling, or unable, to have candid discussions themselves.

This may seem obvious. But less than half of patients with Alzheimer’s disease and barely one-quarter of patients with other types of dementia say they ever received a formal diagnosis. Only one-third of primary care physicians and half of specialists say they routinely give diagnoses to dementia patients, although they are more likely to tell family members.

When patients want to know about their diagnosis and prognosis, physicians should provide information in clear, non-medical language. This also seems obvious. But often physicians use highly technical jargon that patients do not understand. Sometimes they do this in an effort to be accurate. But often, they hide behind jargon to avoid honest discussion about a difficult diagnosis.

empathy

They must approach diagnoses with compassion and empathy, something people with dementia and their family members say is often lacking.

And they should provide realistic hope to patients and their families. Often, doctors do nothing more than tell their patients to get their lives in order because their symptoms will get worse. To address this problem, the authors suggest ways that doctors can learn about empathic communication.

While dementia is generally progressive, many people can manage their disease for years. Simple measures like diet and exercise can help many people maintain their best quality of life for a long time.

finding resources

Doctors provide patients and family caregivers with access to resources such as education about their illness, practical advice about self-care and support and services, and guidance to local service providers for people with dementia and their family members. Should be provided.

The underlying philosophy behind these suggestions is the very sensible but sometimes forgotten idea that people with dementia and their family members often work as a team to manage a difficult illness.

Both require the respect and attention of physicians. Although it is not helpful for doctors to talk over their patients, it is also counterproductive for physicians to ignore the needs and views of care partners.

The recommendations were developed by a diverse group of Floridians that included a person living with dementia, three family caregivers, two representatives from the state chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, two neurologists, two neuropsychologists, two geriatric psychiatrists, two geriatricians and a communications specialist. ,

Medicare can pay

Overall, the suggestions appear practical and practical. I would like the group to go further and recommend that physicians provide access to care navigation services for people with dementia. Navigation support is common for patients with conditions such as cancer and heart disease. And they should be routine for people with dementia.

In fact, Medicare has launched a demonstration program called GUIDE that will pay physicians and others to provide navigation services for people with dementia. Perhaps this will encourage neurologists and others to adopt the ideas recommended by the Florida group.

It would not be realistic to expect physicians to provide this information themselves. But a neurology practice that sees many patients with dementia may employ a care navigator or guide patients to a third party, such as a community-based nonprofit, that provides this information.

Diagnosing dementia is difficult. And the physicians who make those diagnoses work under real challenges. They have limited time with patients, are not trained in empathetic communication, and often have little knowledge of local social support. But they need to do better and these tips can help.