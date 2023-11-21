The global division of Spanish financial institution Banco Sanchez – Spanish private banking international – has reportedly introduced a new feature that enables clients with Swiss accounts to engage in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) investing and trading. .

Given Banco Centro’s extensive history of more than 160 years and broad client base of 166 million individuals, the private banking division, which serves 210,000 affluent clients and oversees approximately $315 billion of assets and deposits, holds significant influence. Is.

Therefore, the decision to allow high-net-worth clients associated with Centro Private Banking International to engage in BTC and ETH trading is noteworthy and has notable implications for the industry.

Historic move by Santender

While the initial launch of Santendra’s cryptocurrency trading services was said to be limited to BTC and ETH, according to information obtained from an internal communication leak reported by Coindesk, the banking giant will expand to other cryptocurrencies after meeting specified screening criteria. Plans to expand its offering to include. ,

The report states that Symantec began providing BTC and ETH trading services in response to customer requests through relationship managers.

The Bank intends to safeguard the private cryptographic keys of tradable assets within a regulated custody framework.

John Whelan, head of crypto and digital assets at Nintendo, reportedly said in an email,

“Swiss regulation relating to digital assets is one of the first and most advanced in the world as it provides clarity and a comprehensive regulatory environment for our clients. As holdings of crypto continue to expand as an alternative asset class, we expect our customers will increasingly prefer to trust their existing financial institutions to be responsible for their assets.

Symantec has not yet officially confirmed the development.

try with crypto

The latest development comes almost a year after Symantec announced its intention to ban UK customers from making real-time payments at cryptocurrency exchanges, citing its commitment to protecting its customers from potential scams.

It then cited a “huge increase in UK customers becoming victims of cryptocurrency fraud” as the reason behind the decision. The financial giant also expressed its intention to “protect customers” by blocking all fast payments traced to cryptocurrency exchanges from Santender accounts, a move that was expected to be implemented during 2023.

However, by June 2023, the bank had changed its stance and launched an educational series focused on digital assets for its customers.

What makes this change notable is its alignment with the growing interest of institutional entities in crypto assets. Many traditional institutions have joined the trend of adopting Bitcoin ETFs to provide their clients with indirect exposure to the cryptocurrency.

