Change is inevitable, but the extinction of small businesses is hard to accept

The neighborhood skating rink is closing. The owner announced it on the rink’s Facebook page, and was very sad to read about its demise. Not dramatic, but after 37 years it was a milestone.

“The end of an era,” the owner posted, and indeed it was.

It was here that my children attended countless birthday parties and learned the Hokey Pokey dance. Several times I joined them on the floor, eager to wear wheels again. As a kid, I loved skating around the block and the rink was a chance to relive those carefree moments, spin and roll (and fall) without the fear of looking like a big fool.

The closure of the rink reminds me of an undeniable fact. As my hometown of Miami evolves into a global city with attractive reputations and affordable prices, the spaces that define my suburban neighborhood are also changing. The skating rink’s announcement came on the heels of another closing, a greasy spoon known for its amazing breakfast.

I would sometimes meet friends there, and one son sheepishly admitted that he and classmates would sometimes skip first period (argh!) to enjoy eggs and hash browns in one of its booths. Reliving old memories, a daughter-in-law recalled how my late daughter and I had welcomed her into the family at this restaurant.

The restaurant owner reported the news on a whiteboard: “Sorry guys; 43 wonderful years of great food, friends and our beautiful Valley. Well [miss] All of you.” There was a final eviction notice in the window that surprised regulars who thought the eatery would remain a part of their routine forever and a day.

For both the rink and the restaurant, the end had nothing to do with a lack of customers. Instead, limit it to skyrocketing fares. For example, in the case of a skating rink, a new company purchased the building that houses the rink. If the rink owner moves locations, the monthly rate will increase from $25,000 to $135,000. Then admission would have to increase from $15 to $90. No one would pay that much money to roll around on a concrete floor for an afternoon.

And as for the beloved Smoothie Spoon’s closure, it’s hardly the only neighborhood eatery to fall victim to the inevitability of change. During the COVID-19 lockdown, two longtime family restaurants, one Italian and the other Chinese, struggled to make ends meet. Hoping to keep them around, The Hubby and I tried ordering takeout as often as we could afford.

We thought they would survive in their respective strip shopping malls with the help of government loans and loyalists. Then they went dark, and we blamed it on the pandemic. However it was not that easy. Turns out, the pandemic proved to be merely a catalyst. The owners were aging, with no obvious business successor ready to take over. Faced with the economics of neighborhood success (aka rising rents), they retired rather than stick around through tough times.

So, yes, the landscape of the neighborhood I have called home for more than four decades is slowly but steadily changing, and I’m not sure how to feel about this change. I get disappointed for a moment, then get excited to see what happens next. Either way, there’s nothing I can do about replacements except wish and wait.

Change is inevitable, we soon learn, it is the only constant in life. But enough with the national chains and cookie-cutter shops. I want something special, intimate, specific. Something that you won’t find in every corner of every city with the same clichéd decor. After all, nothing defines a neighborhood as well as the mom-and-pop place that builds tradition and makes history for those of us who are still here.

