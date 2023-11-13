Change in sentiment, blue sky ahead?

the sun is shining in the blue sky getty

After a nine-day decline of 5.86% in October, it was the last five-day rally of 5.85% that has finally given some hope to investors. That was evident Thursday when the weekly survey from the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) showed that the number of people expecting the S&P 500 to move higher in the next six months rose to 42.6% from 24.3% last week.

According to AAII, this was the largest increase since July 10, 2010. Still, it was down from July 19.th Uptrend of 51.4%. This is above the historical average of 37.5% and you may recall that another similar bounce in February 2023 was attributed to the following market correction. The recession percentage fell 23.1% to 27.2% from last week’s 50.3%. It is now well below the historical average of 31%.

In last week’s analysis, I determined that the likelihood of a pullback was quite high in light of last week’s action and several overbought readings. Instead, shares fell only slightly on Thursday before rising further on Friday.

market Tom Asprey – ViperReport.com

Overall the week was mixed as the Nasdaq 100 led the average with a 2.9% gain, followed by a 1.3% rise in the S&P 500. The only other winner was a 0.7% gain by the Dow Jones Industrial Average. ,

The iShares Russell 2000 was again the weakest as it was down 3.1% for the week and is now 1.9% lower year-to-date (YTD). SPDR Gold shares were not far behind, losing 2.9%, while the Dow Jones Utility Average lost 2.6%. % For the week. It is now down 13.4% YTD.

Market internals on the NYSE were decidedly negative with a move of 967 points and a fall of 2022. On the Nasdaq Composite, the A/D ratio was a negative 2-2. So what made many analysts and traders more optimistic?

For some people, I think it was probably an unfounded belief that the Fed had raised rates. The Fed, including Fed Chairman Powell, emphasized this conclusion last week. For others, it was Invesco QQQ’s strong price action

QQQ

Both the Trust (QQQ) and to a lesser extent the S&P 500 surpassed October highs.

Invesco QQQ Trust Tom Asprey – ViperReport.com

The 10.5% QQQ gain from a low of $342.35 in late October has been impressive as it exceeded annual performance in both 2015 and 2016. The close at $378.39 was up from October’s high of $373.74 and broke the trend down from the July high. $388.70, Line A. This is the next major level of resistance. The 20-week EMA has increased and stands at $360.57.

The Nasdaq 100 Advance/Decline line moved above its WMA last week and closed above the downtrend, Line B. This is usually a sign that the correction is over. Relative performance (RS) has supported the QQQ since the beginning of the year and it made another new high last week by breaking above the resistance line C. QQQ is still the market leader.

Spy NYSE Weekly Tom Asprey – Viper Report.com

Spider Trust (SPY

PY



detective

Close at $440.61 and above the October high, but still below the summer high. The blue solid line is for the closing price of the NYSE Composite which is significantly higher than the broader market average compared to the S&P 500.

The NYSE failed to make a new high with the S&P 500 in late 2021 (see red arrow) and has been lagging since. This is especially true since the July high as it broke below support at Line A, and fell well below its June low while the S&P 500 did not.

The weekly S&P 500 Advance/Decline line is even weaker than the Nasdaq 100 as it closed just 2 points above its EMA. The peak in July anticipated a new high for the S&P 500 but it later breached support at Line B. The downward trend from the last two peaks, line 2, has not been overcome.

The lagging action of the NYSE Composite may be a result of the bond funds involved, but then one would expect the NYSE Stocks Only A/D line to be stronger, but that has not been the case. The NYSE All A/D line is also negative, but is up slightly from the October low.

Both weekly NYSE A/D lines are in a downtrend, with lower lows and lower highs. Strong numbers this week could take them above their previous highs but they need a lot of work to reach the QQQ A/D line. The action of the NYSE A/D lines is in contradiction with the recent Zweig breath thrust buy signal.

growth/price ratio Tom Asprey – Viper Report.com

It was another good week for stocks with growth exceeding value. Growth iShares Russell 1000 (IWF)

iwf

) was up 3% while the price of the iShares Russell 1000 (IWD

iwd

) was down 1%. This corresponded to a change in the IWF/IWD ratio above the resistance at Line A on October 2.Ra, The ratio looks very strong which favors growth. Daily MACD analysis has confirmed the action in the ratio as it turned positive last week.

After being bullish for most of the year, the market’s rally since the October lows and the disparities in market insiders are making me more cautious now. It is currently extended as some growth ETFs and stocks are currently extended with considerable upside. As we approach the end of the month, global uncertainties and US funding deadlines also increase potential risks.