Change can be difficult. It helps focus on 'people content'

“The people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do.”

You may recognize the quote from Steve Jobs, who launched Apple, the company that changed the way billions of people use technology that impacts nearly every aspect of their lives.

Your dreams may be more modest. Still, it’s possible that you sometimes struggle with change and often benefit from it. And in our fast-paced world, change remains a constant challenge.

Excellent advice on managing that challenge can be found here Change: How to Turn Uncertainty into Opportunity.

Two authors, Curtis Bateman and Marche Pleshette, sat down for a conversation on how to drive change in our turbulent times. Bateman has over 25 years of experience in the training industry and has done high-impact work with organizations ranging from Bloomberg to Disney. Today he oversees the international division of FranklinCovey, considered by many to be the world’s most trusted leadership company. Pleshette, also with FranklinCovey, is an accomplished leadership coach who has worked with companies across multiple industries.

The challenges of change are no secret. In fact, a McKinsey study shows that only 26% of executives consider their organizational changes successful. So, what are the reasons for this disappointing performance?

“Unfortunately, this level of transformation success has remained consistent for many years,” says Curtis. “In fact, Harvard Business Review Studies by both IBM and IBM show that approximately 75% of change initiatives fail to reach their intended results. Word intended The result is important here. This helps us recognize that many change initiatives lead to results that fall short of the desired results.

Why such discouraging results? Curtis and his colleagues have identified two key factors: leadership and the cost of change.

“By the time leaders talk about change, they have spent months strategizing and analyzing it and have moved on to the next strategic initiative,” says Curtis. “Meanwhile, those who execute change on the front lines are often caught up in leaders’ vision, the reasons for change, and even some of the new behaviors and outcomes expected from the change. As a result, clarity and confidence are reduced and progress comes to a halt. However, when leaders engage in change by continuing open dialogue after the announcement, many of these issues are resolved faster and with less disruption.

Meanwhile, says Curtis, every change has a cost. “That cost could be a financial metric, an employee metric, or an opportunity/cost metric,” he says. “When these costs are ignored, it inevitably leads to far greater investment (and risk) in reaching the desired outcome. When this is the case, people, leaders, and organizations are more likely to be reactive and try to return to the status quo. This may lead to change fatigue or lack of time, and hence the change fails to reach its intended outcome.

It is widely known that workplace change initiatives can negatively impact employees in the form of stress, burnout, and related issues impacting performance. Pleshette explains how.

“Change is a deeply human experience,” she says. “No matter how profound the business value may be, the reality is that workplace change initiatives usually have a negative starting point for individual employees. Surprisingly, our global research found that 88% of employees surveyed feel that the change they are experiencing will lead to worse outcomes for them. And 72% think the change will do something worse for the organization. In both cases, this feeling of defeat is the result of prejudice acquired through previous stressful experiences of change.

Pleshette says a universal challenge is that change initiatives create lists of new things that can and should be done, requiring people to step out of their routines and comfort zones.

“In the midst of all this, if individuals and leaders are not intentional about what to put on the ‘stop doing’ list, change creates an unfocused and unsustainable workload,” she says. This overwhelms teams and contributes to employees feeling burned out.

So how can leaders create a work environment that builds confidence in effectively dealing with change?

Pleshette says that leaders are the pivot of change.

“Frontline leaders have the most trusting organizational relationships with employees, and they actually have the most to gain from organizational change,” she says. “When senior leaders are intentional about involving their front-line leaders in change conversations, change vision, and change implementation, they activate their most valuable agents.”

However, she points out, this opportunity for positive impact is often missed due to the skills gap that exists among many leaders.

“Many people in leading leadership roles began their careers with individual contributor aspirations, and through exceptional performance have been asked to become team leaders,” she says. “Leading change is rarely part of their training. To unleash these critical leaders, organizations must equip them with the tools and skills to translate change strategies into actions and results that are commensurate with the work and care their teams do every day. When frontline leaders prioritize empathy, frequent communication, and trust, they create conditions where those closest to the work can feel warmth, ask questions, and safely express their challenges. , and can keep experimenting despite mistakes or failures. This is when the potential for change begins to manifest on a large scale.”

The authors and their colleagues have identified five common responses to change.

step: As soon as the change happens, you immediately take action. This can be great because it provides lots of energy and forward motion. However, when there is a lack of clarity or focus, you are more likely to get swept in the opposite direction.

As soon as the change happens, you immediately take action. This can be great because it provides lots of energy and forward motion. However, when there is a lack of clarity or focus, you are more likely to get swept in the opposite direction. Minimize: You accept that change is a part of life. This has happened before and will happen again. Although you don’t actively resist change, you also don’t spend energy engaging with it.

You accept that change is a part of life. This has happened before and will happen again. Although you don’t actively resist change, you also don’t spend energy engaging with it. wait: You don’t do anything while being doubtful about whether change will happen or not. You stop, observe, wait to see what happens next. This seems like a safer approach.

You don’t do anything while being doubtful about whether change will happen or not. You stop, observe, wait to see what happens next. This seems like a safer approach. resist: You openly resist change, actively trying to get people on board with your way of thinking and building support against change.

You openly resist change, actively trying to get people on board with your way of thinking and building support against change. Leave and leave. Quitting is easy. You decide that change is not for you and leave the organization. It also takes you into the unknown, but on your own terms. You are taking action rather than being influenced by someone else’s change initiative. Leaving also decides that change is not for you, but you remain and leave or detach emotionally. This has recently become known as “quiet quitting”.

“We chose these five common reactions to change because they are so prevalent and they help illustrate a spectrum of individuals’ change reactions,” says Curtis. “It is important to highlight that there is no right or wrong response to the beginning of a change. We are all human beings. But This does not absolve us of responsibility regarding the choices we make from that point forward.

The authors present a visual model that shows four “zones” in the change process. Explains the Curtiss model (shown here).

the first zone is Status Quo Zone: It’s routine, a place where nothing is changing. This may be a period of recovery from the previous change and people generally enjoy a level of comfort or spontaneity because what is expected is clear and predictable. However, those who are more change-loving will use this space to work on developing the skills and abilities they will need for the future, in preparation for the next change.

Area of ​​interference: This refers to the time after the change is implemented and before an attempt is made to implement the change. This is typically a time when leaders see negative impacts on key metrics and outcomes, ranging from lower employee engagement and higher attrition in the organization to lower sales or increased operating costs. Whatever the case, it is a time of uncertainty and often anxiety as people work out exactly what is changing, why it is changing, and what the full impact is on them personally and at large.

Adoption Area: On the model, this area is shown as an upward curve, not a sharp rise, to reflect the ebb and flow of success. This is where the most effort is put into implementing change. But where there are steps forward there are always steps backward. Leaders play a particularly important role in this area, constantly reinforcing the “why” behind change to encourage people to persevere and commit to the end goal despite setbacks. If they don’t do this, teams become overwhelmed and isolated by the conflict, and they not only fail to reach the desired outcome of the change, but possibly even fall behind the dotted line (the level of results before the change). Remains.

Area of ​​Innovation: Finally, this is the area where you start to get returns on your investment, both financially and emotionally. Innovation introduced in the area of ​​adoption leads to even greater potential benefits from behavior change. As initial results begin to emerge, individuals see their efforts succeeding and become energized to move forward. Both leaders and teams begin to reflect on what they’ve learned and ask proactive questions like, “I wonder what or what else could happen from this…” or “What if we tried this?” Ultimately, this is an area of ​​exploration and amplification that could lead to an even bigger growth curve.

All of this begs the question: Why do so many leaders treat change as a process of management rather than an opportunity for people-centered engagement?

“Managing change involves a lot of process,” says Pleshette. “Focusing on process makes something feel more controllable, providing a sense of order amid the chaos. It’s a ploy to trick leaders into focusing too much on the wrong thing when it comes to change and ignoring the main influence on success: the people they lead.”

Pleshette says that leaders fail when they believe that merely informing people about change is enough to capture their hearts and minds and then activating their discretionary effort to achieve it .

She says leaders who are adept at driving change follow one steadfast principle: dialogue, not monologue. “Fostering open two-way communication, creating space for sensitive discussion, and asking for input is key in making the psychological case for change,” she says. “Change does not just mean logical adoption of new processes. For individuals, it is about growth and opportunity as well as challenge and concern. For leaders it’s about getting things done through other people in the most compelling way.”

