Chandrashekhar says Indians living abroad want to return because of the choices made by the Modi government

Chandrashekhar also praised the Gujarat government for promoting a “conducive environment for start-ups” and taking advantage of opportunities “in line with Modi’s vision”.

Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Electronics and IT.

Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and IT Rajiv Chandrashekhar said in Vadodara on Saturday that Indians living abroad are looking to return to India as the Narendra Modi-led government has provided opportunities for them. He also praised the Gujarat government for promoting a “conducive environment for start-ups” and taking advantage of opportunities “in line with Modi’s vision”.

Speaking at TiEcon Vadodara, a forum to promote start-ups by the Vadodara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), the minister said previous non-BJP governments and political leadership “failed to realize India’s true potential “, which Modi has “ignited”. ” Now.

“It was Prime Minister Modi who instilled confidence in young Indians, enabled the ‘can do’ and ‘you can do it’ attitude, dispelled negativity and affirmed that young Indians can achieve the impossible. This spirit has activated the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem. Today, we can proudly say that there is no place in the digital economy where there is no Indian activity – from semiconductors, Web 3, microelectronics, crypto, high-performance computing and AI to quantum… previous governments have The focus was more on conglomerates and dominant groups – nine groups captured 97 per cent of the Indian banking system, the minister said.

On the issue of ‘brain drain’, Chandrashekhar said Indians living abroad are looking to return to India given the opportunities offered by the current government. “If you graduate from college with no skills, you may be at a slight disadvantage in terms of start-up opportunities and the job market. The government offers various skills and entrepreneurship programs that young Indians can take advantage of. We have aligned this approach with the National Education Policy, ensuring that even school dropouts can acquire the necessary skills. I have discussed with many entrepreneurs and employees working abroad. Today, they are eager to return to India because they see immense potential in it,” he said.

Lauding Gujarat’s “unique entrepreneurial spirit”, Chandrashekhar said, “Gujarat identified the semiconductor opportunity before any other state and seized it. The youth of Gujarat and the innovation ecosystem within the state are poised for substantial growth. Gujarat has now put itself on the map for deep technological capabilities.”

