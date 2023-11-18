Chancellor must act to save leisure industry from brink of oblivion, urges UKHospitality boss

Appeal: Kate Nicholls wants Jeremy Hunt to freeze business rates in autumn statement

Just days away from her Autumn Statement, Kate Nicholls has a message for Chancellor Jeremy Hunt. As the voice of the hospitality industry, which employs 3.5 million people and pays £54 billion in taxes a year, she is calling for urgent action on business rates.

Otherwise, she says, a wave of small companies will be forced to close next spring because they won’t be able to pay their mounting bills.

As chief executive of UKHospitality, which represents 700 companies in the sector, Nicholls is well aware of the losses incurred over the past few years.

The pandemic was followed by rising energy bills, runaway inflation, work-from-home trends and rail strikes that disrupted travel and social interaction.

He fears that if Hunt does not act now then pubs, hotels and restaurants – which are still recovering from the impact of the pandemic – will face another ‘extremely difficult situation’.

Small businesses in the region currently pay just 25 per cent of the despised levy. But in April, all business rates relief for the hospitality sector is set to end and bills across the sector will exceed September’s inflation rate – 6.7 per cent.

‘If the Chancellor does nothing it’s an extra £1 billion bill for the industry,’ she says. ‘Companies will trade until Christmas and then hand back the keys in January.’

Nicholls, 51, believes the chancellor is in trouble. ‘This is probably one of those times where you’re lobbying more in hope than expectation. Like everyone who puts pressure on the government, we are well aware of the difficult circumstances we face in terms of public finances.

‘The logic of your arguments – no matter how compelling they may be – runs counter to the tough head of the Treasury’s determination of how much money is available.’ They also have little hope that there will be a cut in VAT. During Covid, it was reduced from 20 per cent to 5 per cent for the sector – a move which ‘saved many thousands of businesses’, she says.

‘This is the most effective solution we have seen so far. We know this is the quickest and easiest way to unlock investment, grow the economy and be deflationary. This brings down the prices.

But even this is expensive if the rate is pegged back to 12.5 per cent, at a cost of around £6bn.

Nicholls says the move will pay off over time and compares it to the tourist tax, which The Mail on Sunday is calling on the Chancellor to scrap.

“If you cut those taxes, we know that promotes growth and recovery,” Nichols says. ‘People will come out and eat and drink, so they will have to pay for it. And we pay many times more to the treasury in employment taxes, duties and business rates.’

The problem in his view is fiscal short-termism. ‘They just look at costs and foregone income,’ she says. ‘They don’t have the ability to estimate what you might gain if you cut taxes.’

As boss of the UK’s hospitality trade body, Nicholas loves promoting destinations. She hails from County Durham and does a great job of selling her home area.

‘It’s a beautiful part of the world – but no one goes there,’ she enthuses. ‘There are completely deserted beaches there. It is a secret.’

Her two strongest role models were her mother, who was a teacher, and her grandmother, ‘an entrepreneur who ran a corner shop’.

Did he get the gene of hospitality from here? ‘Perhaps. This shop was like Arkwright’s Open All Hours in a mining community.’

His formative years came during the miners’ strike in the early 1980s. Durham was less of a battleground than other mining communities because most of its pits were already scheduled to close.

But she recalls how ‘no one who worked in the mines’ wanted their children to follow them.

There was ‘a strong sense of community and a strong work ethic’, she recalls. ‘Social mobility was an important thing.’

Nicholas, a grammar school girl, was the first in her family to go to university, reading English at Cambridge.

From there she first went to London, worked as an MP’s researcher in the House of Commons, and then, honing her lobbying skills, was employed by an MEP in the European Parliament.

He had a number of strategic advisory roles, including at Whitbread, before joining the Association of Licensed Multiple Retailers, where he took the top job in 2015.

When ALMR merged with the British Hospitality Association to form UKHospitality three years later, she became boss of the larger group. Then Covid hit.

‘Nothing can prepare you for this,’ she admits. ‘It was a good job I didn’t know how long it would last.’

As the face and voice of the beleaguered hospitality industry, Nicholas has given hundreds of media interviews – in addition to countless meetings with policymakers, members and colleagues. You lose count,’ Nichols recalls, but at the peak of the pandemic she was doing 15 back-to-back interviews a day, starting at 5 a.m. and ending at 11 p.m.

‘It was relentless – like a series of marathons with sprints.

‘It was an incredibly intense and extremely stressful time. I didn’t realize how cruel it was until I stopped.’

She found that grappling with the complexities of planning such as a holiday was ‘intellectually stimulating’ and she found that she was ‘more flexible than I thought’.

Nicholls said: ‘I’m obviously dependent on adrenaline.’

Covid made her ‘wiser and stronger’, but she also admits ‘it was a humbling experience.’ ‘I think it puts everything into perspective.’

She remains a strong advocate of hospitality as a career path.

‘This is the highest qualification,’ she says. ‘You can start with no experience, no qualifications and be a manager in less than two years.

‘I don’t think there is any other industry that invests in young people to this extent and gives them the opportunity to grow so quickly.’

