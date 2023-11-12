Chancellor hints at tax cuts to boost business

Hunt reportedly plans to extend ‘full expenditure’ capital allowance scheme

Businesses can claim the cost of investment in IT equipment and machinery

He will not extend the ban on business rates

Change of plans: Jeremy Hunt previously ruled out tax cuts in Autumn statement

Business taxes are set to be cut in the Autumn Statement to stimulate growth after the economy stagnated this summer.

Jeremy Hunt is reportedly planning to extend the ‘full expenditure’ capital allowance scheme, which lets businesses claim the cost of investment in IT equipment and machinery, on 22 November.

But he will not extend the freeze on business rates, which would be a blow to high street retailers and hospitality firms. He warned that the tax would cost millions of pounds, resulting in rising prices and site closures.

Hunt, who unveiled a three-year ‘full spending’ policy in this year’s spring budget, had previously ruled out tax cuts in next week’s autumn statement due to public finance constraints.

However, there is greater financial scope than previously thought, with think-tank the Resolution Foundation estimating it at £13 billion.

Data to be published on Wednesday are expected to show inflation fell to 4.8 percent in October – from 6.7 percent in the previous month. This would mean that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has fulfilled his promise two months early to halve inflation by the end of this year.

His second promise was to promote development.

It comes after data released last week showed the UK economy remained stable over the summer.

There was no GDP growth between July and September, according to Office for National Statistics data, increasing pressure on the Bank of England to cut interest rates from a 15-year high of 5.25 per cent.

The Financial Times said Hunt is considering a one-year extension or a permanent change to the full spending regime beyond the 2026 deadline.

An extension of 12 months is considered the most likely option at this time.

Retailers and hospitality firms are lobbying to prevent business rates – a levy that companies pay on their properties – being increased.

But according to a Sunday Times report, this ban is set to be lifted for big companies thanks to changes in capital allowances.

Trade body UK Hospitality previously warned that pubs and restaurants would lose a total of £864 million next April due to the inflation-linked tax.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk