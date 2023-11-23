Chancellor announces new tax breaks for British blockbusters in wake of hits like Barbie

The British TV and film industry is likely to receive new tax breaks in the wake of successful productions such as blockbuster Barbie.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced a ‘call for evidence’ on how the government could increase the ‘generosity of film and high-end TV tax credits’.

It will look at how the UK can boost international competitiveness for the visual effects sector – attracting even more overseas filmmakers.

The Chancellor said Britain’s creative industries ‘already support Europe’s largest film and TV sector’ and highlighted Barbie.

Starring Margot Robbie, it was filmed extensively at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire and has grossed over £1 billion at the box office.

Support: Chancellor said Britain’s creative industries ‘already support Europe’s largest film and TV sector’ and highlighted Barbie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling (pictured)

UK film and TV has boomed in recent years, with production spending set to reach a record £6.3 billion in 2022, according to the British Film Institute (BFI).

A major attraction for filmmakers has been the UK’s generous tax relief system.

Film production companies can claim a cash rebate of up to 25 per cent on a maximum of 80 per cent of eligible spend, regardless of the film’s budget, as long as at least 10 per cent is spent in the UK.

Hunt also announced that an additional £2.1 million would be given to the BFI and the British Film Commission to support new shows and films.

But the industry has ground to a halt following a strike by writers and actors in Hollywood over pay and concerns about artificial intelligence.

These strikes were recently resolved, meaning many production operations are resuming.

Some have said that the government’s changes are not enough to promote smaller players.

Film trade body the Producers Alliance for Cinema and Television said more was needed.

Chief executive John McVey said the government ‘clearly missed an opportunity to address market failure’ after refusing to extend tax relief on low-budget films costing between £1 million and £15 million.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk