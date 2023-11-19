Champions Tactics preview: Everything you need to know about Ubisoft’s NFT game – Decrypt

It’s no secret that Ubisoft has been experimenting with NFTs and blockchain technology. From its initial Ghost Recon NFT to releasing NFTs based on its bizarre Rabbids IP and Assassin’s Creed “smart collectibles,” Ubisoft has continued to explore blockchain gaming. Now, there’s Champions Tactics.

Champions Tactics marks a new chapter in Ubisoft’s crypto plans. It’s the studio’s first original Web3 game—which means it’s being developed from scratch with NFTs front and center.

Here’s everything you need to know about Ubisoft’s upcoming role-playing game (RPG).

What is Champions Strategy?

Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles was first announced in late June 2023. Billed as a player-versus-player tactical RPG, Champions Tactics is marketed with a Gothic dark fantasy aesthetic and features statue-like characters.

How does Champions Tactics use NFTs and blockchain?

Champions Tactics will release an Ethereum NFT called Warlords that serves as a PFP NFT for collectors. Warlords NFT art can be applied to the collector’s in-game profile to customize it.

Warlords NFT collectors will be given early access to purchase the game’s five playable NFT characters, known as Champions, for free. So Ubisoft will release the game’s characters as collectible NFTs (Champions) and will also introduce in-game profile avatars as NFTs (Warlords).

The game itself will use the Oasis blockchain.

How can I get Warlords NFTs?

Aspiring Champions Tactics NFT collectors must create a Ubisoft account online, create and connect an Ethereum-compatible crypto wallet, and hold enough Ethereum in that wallet to cover the transaction fees for minting the NFT. This minting will occur sometime before the end of 2023 – the exact date has not yet been revealed at the time of writing.

Ethereum gas fees can vary greatly depending on network activity and the design of the smart contract, so players are willing to pay anything from as little as $5 worth of ETH to potentially hundreds of dollars to cover transaction fees. should remain.

Collectors must also be over 18 years of age and reside in an eligible country. US players are eligible, as well as players from Canada, Mexico, and most of Europe and South America.

But countries like Bangladesh, China, France, Morocco, Russia and Nepal are in the list of restricted areas. A full list of restricted areas can be found on the Champions Tactics website.

What is grimoria?

Grimoria is the name of the game world in Champions Tactics. Grimoria is ruled by seven different factions, each of which has its own warlords. According to the page introducing the lore of Champions Tactics, these factions have different characteristics and often engage in “power struggles” against each other.

Grimoria has seven different factions the Thunderstone Corporation, the Cult of Eternity, the Empire of Bralmeraan, the Guardians of Grimoria, the Kingdom of Toriel, the Tribes, and the Undying Dominion. Each of these factions is represented by a different leader and has adopted a unique aesthetic, ranging from the medieval zombie-like Lord Croimont of the Undying to the demonic Bralmaran swordsman, Prince Ezrin.

Characters and gameplay

The characters will resemble tabletop game playable figurines, each with different fighting skills to use. Players will have to select three champions per match to fight opponents in PVP Champion Battles.

Image: Ubisoft.

According to Ubisoft, players will also be able to create their own champions. The studio also claimed in a statement that the game is skill-based, not chance-based, so players will have to use some strategy to select which champions to deploy into battle.

When will Champions Tactics be released?

According to the game’s website, Champions Tactics will be released as a PC application in early 2024.

