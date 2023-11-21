Champagne expects Nextstar to bring in ‘very few’ foreign workers to help build plant

Federal ministers on Tuesday downplayed the number of foreign workers NextStar Energy Inc. plans to bring to help build its heavily subsidized battery plant in Windsor, Ontario, without saying how many foreign workers they expect to arrive .

Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the company, jointly owned by Stellantis and South Korea-based LG Corp, needs to bring a limited number of workers with expertise to help establish an electric vehicle battery industry in Canada.

“So you will have some people, very few people, selected people, who need to come for technology transfer, because this is a new industry.”

He said he spoke with the CEO of Nextstar and the head of Stellantis on Monday and was reassured by their commitments to hiring Canadians.

Labor groups and politicians raised concerns in recent days when Windsor police said they were helping prepare for a potential 1,600 workers coming from South Korea to help build the plant, which will receive $15 billion in public support. It is expected to cost more than Rs.

Nextstar Chief Executive Dennis Lee confirmed Monday that the company still plans to hire about 2,500 Canadians to run the plant, and is also bringing on board 2,300 local and regional businessmen to help build it .

He said the company will still need to bring on additional temporary workers who have “proprietary knowledge and specialized expertise” to help with the construction and launch of the factory.

Nexstar, however, did not specify how many workers it expects to bring on, a question Ontario’s Labor Minister, David Piccini, and Economic Development Minister, Vic Fedeli, asked of the federal government on Tuesday.

In a letter to his federal counterparts, he called for disclosure of the number of foreign workers already working on the plant’s construction, and how many would come under federal programs.

He said in the letter, “Taxpayers and workers have the right to know that every job related to this project that could be filled by a Canadian worker can be filled by a Canadian worker and that no Canadian worker is displaced. “

Federal Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault told reporters Tuesday that only one worker has been approved so far through the Temporary Foreign Worker program, which assesses whether Canadians are available to fill the rolls before allowing foreign appointments. Or not.

At the same event, Immigration Minister Mark Miller said that because Canada has a free trade agreement with South Korea, companies are able to bring in employees on work visas or visa-free to do some work.

Less than 100 people came as foreign workers, a separate category from temporary foreign workers, Miller said.

“They’re training people,” Miller said. “Not a single Canadian job that was promised will be affected by this, but there are people coming and going as part of our free trade agreement with South Korea.”

Champagne said he hopes Nextstar will prioritize Canadian workers, but it’s also important to keep in mind the bigger picture of the future of the battery manufacturing industry.

“We’re going to transfer knowledge that will allow us to be successful for decades.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2023.

– With files from Stephanie Taylor in Ottawa

Ian Bikis, The Canadian Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com