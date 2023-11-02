Challenges and Opportunities: Environmental concerns and innovation shape the future of the polymer industry

company logo

global polymer market

global polymer market

Dublin, November 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Polymer Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast, 2018-2028” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

The global polymers market, valued at US$ 597.34 billion in 2022, is poised for strong growth with an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.81% by 2028, reaching a valuation of US$ 785.80 billion by 2028.

The versatile material, with wide applications in various industries such as polymer, medical, aerospace, packaging, automotive, construction and electrical appliances, is witnessing substantial expansion. Their exceptional performance, lightweight properties and cost-effectiveness establish them as viable alternatives to traditional metals and minerals. The increasing demand for packaging materials in the growing retail sector and thriving e-commerce industry further underlines the importance of the global polymers market.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for polymers in automotive industry: Polymers have revolutionized vehicle design and manufacturing by offering lightweight components with improved mechanical properties, corrosion resistance and design flexibility. They contribute to sustainability objectives by reducing vehicle weight, increasing fuel efficiency and reducing carbon emissions. Polymers are important in the development of advanced automotive technologies, safety features, and electric vehicles.

Increasing demand for polymers in packaging industry: The significant growth of the packaging sector drives the demand for efficient packaging materials. Polymers, with their customizable properties, lightweight construction and durability, meet the requirements of maintaining product freshness, providing a tamper-evident seal and enhancing shelf appeal. Polymers play an important role in reducing shipping costs and environmental impact by striking a balance between lightweight construction and durability.

Major Market Challenges:

Environmental impact of plastic: The non-degradable nature of plastics and their harmful chemical components have raised environmental concerns, leading to strict regulations and plastic bans around the world. Microplastics pose a threat to ecosystems and human health. Addressing the environmental impact of plastics remains a significant challenge for the industry.

Key Market Trends:

Technological advancements are driving growth: The industry is experiencing transformative advances, including high-performance polymers, biopolymers, smart polymers, and nanocomposites. The integration of polymer-based 3D printing with additive manufacturing, nanotechnology, and the emergence of smart polymers are reshaping industries around the world.

The global polymers market is poised for dynamic growth driven by technological innovations, sustainability objectives, and adaptability of polymers across various industries.

Major Market Players

Dow Chemical Company

LyondellBasell Industries NV

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

BASF SE

INEOS AG

Annie Spa

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

LANXESS AG

Covestro AG

Scope of Report:

In this report, the global polymers market has been divided into the following categories along with industry trends, which are detailed below:

Polymer Market, By Type:

thermoplastics

thermosets

Other

Polymer Market, By Product:

Polymer Market, by Application:

Polymer Market, By Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

Main characteristics:

Report Attribute Description number of pages 188 forecast period 2022 – 2028 Estimated market value in 2022 (USD). $597.34 billion Estimated market value by 2028 (USD). $785.8 billion compound annual growth rate 4.8% Area covered global

For more information on this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4r0qzh

About ResearchandMarkets.com

ResearchandMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, top companies, new products and latest trends.

Attachment

Contact: Contact: researchandmarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager [email protected] For EST office hours call 1-917-300-0470 For the US/Toll Free call 1-800-526- 8630 GMT For office hours call +353-1-416-8900

Source