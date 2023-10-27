Challenges ahead for GB News as Ofcom prepares for battle

Boris Johnson has announced he is joining GB News to broadcast his ‘candid views’ on current affairs – Yves Harman/Retuers

When Boris Johnson revealed on Friday that he was joining GB News, the former Prime Minister promised his “uncontested” views on everything from Russia and China to the “extreme chances” of Brexit.

But this enthusiasm is unlikely to be echoed by Ofcom regulators, who are preparing for a battle with the outspoken broadcaster.

More than two years after its launch, GB News has garnered more than its fair share of involvement with the media watchdog. However, now the tension is coming to a head.

Ofcom has launched a flurry of investigations into suspected impartiality breaches by the channel, which has in turn used the controversy to fuel controversy in its programming. The regulator has appointed former Sky News executive Christina Nicollotti Squires to lead its broadcasting division.

Meanwhile, Ofcom is coming under increasing pressure from rival broadcasters amid allegations that GB News was given a free hand.

So as a new TV regulator takes the reins, a former Prime Minister takes to the airwaves, and GB News struggles to please advertisers and investors, will Britain’s youngest broadcaster finally be tamed?

GB News’ latest tussle with Ofcom came this week, after the regulator found the channel breached impartiality rules in an interview with former Brexit Party MEP Richard Tice.

This was the fourth violation this year. Yet this is only the tip of the iceberg, with almost a dozen other investigations still underway over a range of issues, ranging from failures of impartiality to the channel’s use of sitting MPs such as Jacob Rees-Mogg as presenters.

However, for many competitors, the action is not enough. Ofcom has not yet imposed any fines, instead contenting itself with a reprimand on Knuckles.

The regulator has also cleared the channel of wrongdoing in some cases, including a program in which Conservative Party vice-chair Lee Anderson interviewed Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

While most in the industry accept that Ofcom was right to exempt GB News in its early days, some believe that this laissez-faire attitude has gone too far.

A BBC insider says, “The suggestion that the rules are being applied in the same way is not borne out by the evidence.” “This blurring of the lines is a hindrance.”

Another industry source says: “There is a point where they have to impose restrictions otherwise the rules have actually been rewritten. “They have to enforce the same rules that apply to everyone else.”

One of the major controversies is the use of MPs as presenters by GB News and the lack of clarity on whether regulating news is different from regulating current affairs.

Ofcom is set to review the rules that allow MPs to present news programs – Stephen Russo/PA

Channel executives have expressed regret over the incompleteness of the regulator’s definitions and hope for updates to what they see as anachronistic broadcasting laws.

Some in the media have also accused Ofcom of dropping the ball on TV regulation as it prepares to take up a huge new brief covering online harm. The senior industry source says broadcasting is now only a “small” part of the watchdog and has therefore been taken back.

Meanwhile, GB News has been able to use the dispute with Ofcom as a marketing ploy, fanning the flames of controversy for the upstart broadcaster.

Presenters have discussed the regulator on air. Mark Steyn, a presenter who stepped down earlier this year amid controversy about regulation, is said to have told the channel’s in-house compliance officer to “fuck Ofcom”.

GB News has previously said that its role was to “push the boundaries and question official narratives”, and for many of its presenters, Ofcom is fair game in this task.

Staff at the channel have also hit back at the regulator by filing a flurry of requests under FOI and data protection acts, echoing presenter Nigel Farage’s successful campaign against NatWest.

GB News says it takes Ofcom compliance seriously. It has denied that it deliberately played fast and loose with the rules, and also said that it has chosen to be regulated by Ofcom.

Sources close to the company insist it has been unfairly exposed, pointing to left-wing politicians who have presented shows on LBC, including David Lammy and Sadiq Khan.

Yet when Squire takes over as Ofcom’s director of broadcasting in the new year, it is GB News that will be top of Squire’s to-do list.

Squire, who previously held senior roles at Channel 5 and ITV, was director of content at Sky News for seven years but was overlooked for promotion to lead the newsroom under new boss David Rhodes earlier this year.

Industry sources have accused his predecessor Kevin Buckhurst, who left in the summer to join Irish broadcaster RTÉ, of being “too soft” on the channel. GB News insiders also admit that their troubles began after Buckhurst left.

The former head of Sky News, John Riley, describes the regulator as “quite benign”, adding: “You would really have to attack someone with an ax and murder them to get an Ofcom ruling against you.”

Squire has previously spoken disparagingly about GB News and is expected to take a tougher stance from the regulator.

In an interview with Broadcast magazine ahead of the channel’s launch, he said: “The people behind it want to target a certain section of society, but that section is actually shrinking. “Modern Britain is changing.”

Riley, who was Squire’s boss at Sky News, says: “I don’t know what her stance will be, but I think she’ll probably be a little tougher than Kevin.”

GB News will be top on Square’s to-do list when she takes over as Ofcom’s director of broadcasting in the new year – CHP

The change of guard has also fueled speculation of sweeping changes to broadcasting rules, although this is ultimately Parliament’s decision.

Media consultant Ben Fenton suggests an approach similar to the American Fairness Doctrine, which was introduced in 1948 to ensure balance in broadcasting. The abolition of this law in 1987 paved the way for the launch of channels like Fox News and is today cited as the cause of political polarization in the US.

An Ofcom spokesperson said: “Our broadcasting work has never been more important, and we treat all broadcasters equally and fairly. Our decisions are consistent, based on evidence and take into account freedom of expression.

“Our rules have not changed, and we explain our findings in detail so people can understand how they work.”

Nevertheless, the UK’s approach to broadcasting regulation is likely to come under scrutiny, especially as the country prepares for an election. And for GB News, which will celebrate its third birthday next year, there is a feeling that the channel needs to grow up.

After the initial boycott, which affected advertising revenues, relations with the agencies have improved. In particular, GB News has strengthened ties with media giant Havas, controlled by French billionaire Yannick Bolloré.

The company last year received a £60m cash injection from backers Sir Paul Marshall, who is currently bidding for The Telegraph, and Dubai investment firm The Legatum Group.

But a rapid, albeit slow, cash burn means owners will need to raise more money next year, making a potential fine from the regulator even less attractive.

There are already signs that GB News is taking its regulatory responsibilities more seriously.

In a message to editors and senior producers seen by The Telegraph last month, editorial director Michael Booker outlined a new “compliance checklist” that must be completed before each broadcast.

In a more radical plan, the channel is considering moving some of its more controversial presenters to streaming, on the grounds that Ofcom’s monitoring of online content is less stringent than traditional television.

Despite this, with a new boss in town and tensions rising, both GB News and its regulator are facing stiff punishment.

