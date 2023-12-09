Chainlink Staking Program Exceeds Expectations, LINK Price Surges 12%

In a significant development for a blockchain data-oracle project, Chainlink (LINK) has seen a significant response to its advanced crypto-staking program, amassing over $632 million worth of LINK tokens within a remarkably short period of time. Are.

The company announced in a recent press release that highlighted the “huge demand” during the early access period, which hit the stake limit in just six hours.

Chainlink unveils staking v0.2

Chainlink, recognized as the industry-standard decentralized computing platform, unveiled Chainlink Staking v0.2, the latest upgrade to the protocol’s native staking mechanism.

The Early Access phase has begun, inviting eligible participants to stake up to 15,000 LINK tokens. This phase will last for four days before transitioning to the general access phase, allowing investors to stake up to 15,000 LINK tokens as long as the staking pool remains empty.

According to the announcement, the upgrade introduces an expanded pool size of 45,000,000 LINK tokens, equivalent to 8% of the current circulating supply. This expansion aims to increase the reach of Chainlink staking, enabling a more diverse audience of LINK token holders to participate.

Staking is an integral part of Chainlink Economics 2.0, bringing an additional layer of cryptoeconomic security to the Chainlink network. Specifically, Chainlink staking empowers ecosystem participants, including node operators and community members, to support the performance of oracle services by staking LINK tokens and earning rewards for contributing to network security.

While v0.1 served as the initial phase of the staking program, v0.2 has been reorganized into a completely modular, extensible, and upgradeable staking platform. Based on lessons learned from previous releases, the v0.2 beta version focuses on several key objectives.

Chainlink is introducing several new features to enhance its staking program. These include a new unbinding mechanism that provides greater flexibility for the community and node operator stakers.

Additionally, security guarantees for Oracle services are being strengthened by reducing node operator stake. A modular architecture is being adopted to support future improvements and additions, and a dynamic rewards mechanism is being introduced to seamlessly accommodate new external sources of rewards such as user fees in the future.

Following the conclusion of the Early Access phase on December 11, 2023, the v0.2 staking pool will transition to general access. At this stage, one will have the opportunity to stake up to 15,000 LINK tokens.

LINK reaches new yearly high

Given the successful upgrade of Chainlink, LINK, the native token of the decentralized computing platform, experienced a significant increase of 12%, reaching a high price of $17.305.

This price level has not been seen since April 2022, marking a new yearly high for the cryptocurrency. However, LINK has bounced back a bit and is currently trading at $16.774.

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez has highlighted an important support area for Chainlink. Martinez noted that more than 17,000 addresses bought 47 million LINK tokens from $14.4 to $14.8.

This accumulation by multiple addresses suggests strong buying interest in this price range, potentially acting as a support level for the token.

Although the support zone could hold and the price of LINK could surge, Martinez warned that investors should remain cautious. Any sign of weakness, such as a breach of the support zone or negative market sentiment, could prompt investors to sell their LINK holdings to avoid losses.

It remains to be seen whether LINK can maintain its position above these important levels and whether the broader cryptocurrency market will enter an accumulation phase or experience a retracement after the significant surge seen in recent weeks.

Such a retracement could potentially impact LINK price and test support at the above levels. On the other hand, the coin faces immediate resistance at $17.483, $18.069, and $18.910. These represent the final hurdles to be overcome before LINK reaches the $20 milestone.

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com