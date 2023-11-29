Chainlink signal resurfaces: is another 31% rally coming?

On-chain data shows that Chainlink signals that the price of the asset last reversed prior to the 31% rally.

Chainlink age consumption metric has seen a sharp increase recently

According to data from on-chain analytics firm Emotion, LINK has recently seen a significant change in older coins. The relevant indicator here is “Age Consumed”, which tells us whether inactive Chainlink tokens are floating or not.

When the value of the indicator registers a large spike, it is a sign that the blockchain is currently seeing the transfer of a significant number of old coins. Such dormant tokens belong to a group called “long-term holders” (LTH), made up of the tireless hands of the sector.

Thus, this metric bounce could be something to watch, as it means that these LTHs, who typically remain quiet no matter what is going on in the broader market, have decided to break their dormancy. Have done.

Now, here is a chart that shows the trend of Chainlink ERA consumption over the past few months:

The value of the metric appears to have increased recently. Source: satisfaction at x

As shown in the above graph, the Chainlink Edge Consumed indicator has seen a sharp increase recently, which means that LTH transactions are taking place.

At the peak of this latest spike, the value of the metric reached $4.28 billion, the highest level seen since mid-September. After this, the indicator almost doubled in scale, and interestingly, it gained 31% over the next few weeks as LINK went from $6.36 to $8.22.

It is difficult to say whether a similar pattern will be repeated for Chainlink this time as LTH may have broken its silence for several reasons including a sale.

an analyst has told As the chart below shows, yesterday (which was the same time as this increase in age consumption), whales made many transactions.

It seems that the metric has increased. Source: @ali_charts on X

In total, the Chainlink network saw 2,600 transactions worth over $100,000 yesterday. The spike would confirm that the LTHs who broke their inactivity were not just ordinary investors but whales.

In isolation, it is hard to say why both of these indicators saw a recent rise. Still, when looking at the latest link news, perhaps the most likely explanation becomes clear.

Yesterday, Chainlink staking v0.2 went live on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing v0.1 stakers to migrate to the new network. Thus, given the close timing of the spikes in age consumption and whale transaction counts, it seems quite possible that these LTHs were transferring toward new staking pools.

link price

Chainlink recently saw a slight dip to the $13.7 mark, but it looks like the asset has already recovered as it is now trading around $14.7.

LINK has already recovered from its recent lows. Source: LINKUSD on TradingView

