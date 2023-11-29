Chainlink (LINK) sees biggest surge in whale transactions for 2023: Data

Chainlink (LINK) has increased in value by nearly 30% in the last month due to growing bullish sentiment. The price surge is supported by on-chain metrics indicating increased network activity, which coincides with Chainlink Staking v0.2 going live.

The upgrade featured an expanded pool size of 45 million.

Chainlink’s on-chain metrics spark optimism

On November 28, LINK experienced its largest increase of whale transactions of the year.

Citing data from IntoTheBlock, prominent crypto analyst Ali Martinez revealed that LINK recorded more than 2,600 transactions, each of which was worth more than $100,000.

Historical data over the past six months reveals a pattern where an increase in LINK price is preceded by a substantial increase in whale transactions, with a local peak occurring within 2 to 3 days of the increase in whale activity. This pattern was seen on 20 July, 23 October and 9 November.

Although the number of whale transactions over $100,000 was comparatively low in the instances prior to November 28, the LINK price rally occurred within a 2-3 day time frame.

Daily transactions on the Chainlink network have recently increased by 436% from their monthly low, with substantial net accumulation by major holders.

So far, LINK has reacted positively to the surge with a slight increase of 2% and is currently trading at $14.64. Meanwhile, data compiled by Sentiment revealed Chainlink has experienced a huge increase in the movement of inactive tokens in approximately three months.

Making the connection between the surge in passive token movement, known as the ‘age consumption level’, and the subsequent rise in LINK prices, the blockchain analytical firm found that following a spike on September 15, during which 8.34 billion Idle LINK tokens were on the move, with the price rising by nearly 31% within a two-week period.

Therefore, the latest movement of 4.28 billion inactive LINK tokens on November 28 potentially signals more gains for the crypto-asset.

Chainlink V0.2 launched

Another catalyst of renewed optimism is the launch of Chainlink Staking v0.2, which introduces a larger pool capacity of 45,000,000 links in total, equivalent to 8% of the current circulating supply. The expansion aims to increase the accessibility of Chainlink staking to a wider range of LINK token holders. The move is in line with Chainlink’s Economics 2.0 plan, which aims to add an additional layer of security to the network.

The staking feature was first introduced in December 2022 to enhance the functionality of the token. This allowed Link holders to support Oracle service performance and earn rewards while contributing to network security. Initially, staking was limited to securing the Ethereum ETH/USD price feed, with a maximum pool size of 25 million LINK tokens.

