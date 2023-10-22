Chainlink (LINK) price surges 22% in a single day to new high

After a week of Bitcoin dominance and its positive performance, Chainlink (LINK) has emerged as one of the best performers in the crypto market this weekend. This comes after a long period of relative silence and sideways fluctuations in the token’s price. The sudden and significant surge in Chainlink’s price may have taken many investors by surprise, but it only highlights the volatile nature of the crypto market.

Chainlink price surged 22% in one day – what’s next?

According to data from CoinGecko, the price of Chainlink has increased by more than 22% in the last 24 hours. Over the past day, LINK’s double-digit price explosion has seen the altcoin surpass the $9 mark, resulting in its highest level in several months. LINK’s performance on the weekly charts appears to be even more remarkable, with an increase of nearly 30% over the past seven days.

Although Chainlink retained a large percentage of its gains, the token price is facing significant resistance in the $9.5 area. This reflects the uncertain sentiment of investors who are unsure whether the current rally is a temporary one or a bullish sign. Nevertheless, one crypto analyst expects LINK to carry forward this positive momentum.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), crypto trader Mags reported that Chainlink price has broken out of a consolidation wedge that has stretched for over a year. The analyst estimates that the LINK price will rise to $12.54 if it closes above $8.2 on the weekly time frame. This represents a significant upside of 30% from the current price point.

$link A nail broke after 512 days of being set inside. With a weekly close above $8.2 (likely) we are headed straight towards $12.54 and beyond 🚀 I don’t think we will see any retest of the breakout point, expect continuation to the upside in the next weekly candle 🤝 pic.twitter.com/bXgRkcv6jG – Mags (@thescalepingpro) 22 October 2023

At the time of writing, the Chainlink token is valued at $9.36. According to CoinGecko data, LINK’s trading volume has increased by 468% in the last 24 hours.

What’s behind multi-month highs?

Diving into Chainlink network activity can help understand the driving force behind the latest resurgence in LINK’s price. Interestingly, a recent report from on-chain analytics platform Sentiment provides information about the network’s activity levels.

Sentiment’s data report posted on X shows that Chainlink has been experiencing increased activity over the past few days. Notably, this weekend the network saw significant growth in terms of whale transactions, active addresses and trading volume – reaching three-month highs.

Chainlink network activity reaches three-month high | Source: Satisfaction at X

As the highlighted chart shows, LINK saw more than 220 whale transactions top the $100,000 mark on Saturday, October 22, while nearly 5,000 unique addresses interacted with the altcoin on the same day. Additionally, Chainlink recorded over 800 million LINK trading volumes on Saturday.

While these data points do not actually reflect whether buying transactions are prevalent activity on Chainlink, the upcoming LINK price rally does suggest a potential accumulation trend.

Chainlink price is moving upwards on the daily time frame. Source: LINKUSDT chart on TradingView

