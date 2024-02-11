Chainlink Hunger: Whales Earn $84 Million Worth of LINK, and Counting – Details

The cryptocurrency market is abuzz with excitement as a mysterious Chainlink (LINK) whale is on a remarkable buying spree, accumulating astonishing amounts of LINK tokens. Recent data from LookOnChain shows that this mysterious whale wallet has acquired more than 4.5 million LINK tokens in the course of just three days. Based on the current LINK price, this cache is worth an astonishing $84 million.

Chainlink whales surge, holders optimistic

This continued accumulation activity by Chainlink whales has attracted the attention of analysts and investors, leading to fears of a possible future surge in LINK price. The market is filled with speculation as traders eagerly await the outcome of this important accumulation.

This mysterious whale continues to accumulate $link, And a total of 4,556,684 have been accumulated $link ($83.6 million) #Binance Through 55 new wallets in the last 5 days. pic.twitter.com/cP7piTmNaT -lookonchain (@lookonchain) 10 February 2024

But it is not just whales that are showing interest in Chainlink. Sentiment’s data indicates a significant increase in the total number of Chainlink holders. Over the past few months, the number of LINK holders has increased by approximately 9,000, bringing the total to 717,000 holders. This surge in holders further fuels the growing optimism about Chainlink’s future prospects.

Whale Link Accumulation. Source: LookOnChain

Adding to the intrigue, Chainlink holders are actively withdrawing their LINK holdings from exchanges. A closer look at the supply on exchanges reveals a recent trend where holders are moving their LINK away from these platforms. Currently, the supply on exchanges represents only 21.5% of the total supply, indicating a strong belief among holders that a potential future price rally is on the horizon.

Despite experiencing some volatility in recent days, the overall price trend for Chainlink remains strong. On the daily time frame, LINK price has been hovering within the $18 price range for several days after bouncing into this range on February 1.

Chainlink is currently trading at $20.5330 on the daily chart: Tradingview.com

Chainlink Price: Bullish Momentum

As of now, the price is hovering around $20.40, representing an increase of 12% and 16% over the last 24 hours and seven days, respectively. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains above 60, indicating a resilient bullish trend. Is.

These developments within the Chainlink ecosystem have created a groundswell of curiosity among investors and enthusiasts. The accumulation of whales, the increase in LINK holders, and the withdrawal of LINK from exchanges all contribute to the growing excitement over a potential future price surge.

Source: CoinGlass

Meanwhile, LINK’s positive funding rate indicates a prevailing bullish sentiment, indicating high demand for long positions among traders. A simultaneous increase in LINK’s open interest suggests that market participants are leveraging their positions to go long.

This confluence of factors reflects collective confidence in LINK’s upside potential, with traders expressing optimism through both funding decisions and large leveraged positions, potentially fueling a continued uptrend in the market.

Featured image from Adobe Stock, chart from TradingView

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. This does not represent NewsBTC’s opinion regarding buying, selling or holding any investment and investing inherently involves risk. You are advised to do your research before taking any investment decision. Use the information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.

source: www.newsbtc.com