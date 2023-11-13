Chainlink forms sell signal, analyst predicts a return to this level

One analyst has noted how Chainlink is currently forming a TD sequential sell signal, which could lead to a retracement to this level.

Chainlink could fall to $12.50 after sell signal

As analyst Ali points out in a new Post On X, the TD may move towards link improvement depending on what the sequential signal says. The “Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential” is a popular indicator in technical analysis that is used to indicate reversals in the price of any asset (which in the current discussion, is Chainlink, naturally).

The metric gives a signal whenever nine candles are seen following a reversal in the asset’s price. If the candles are green it is a sell signal, while if the candles are red it is a buy signal.

This phase is called the “setup phase”. Once the setup is complete, the 13-candle long countdown phase begins. At the end of these 13 candles, it can be assumed that the price has reached another possible bottom or top (depending on whether the phase started with a sell or buy signal).

Chainlink has been enjoying some very bullish growth recently, which has led to the asset’s price reaching heights not seen since April last year. However, this run could be headed for at least a temporary setback, as according to Ali, the TD sequential setup phase for the cryptocurrency recently ended. In fact this signal has appeared on not just one, but three price charts of the coin: daily, 3-day, and weekly.

Here are the charts shared by the analyst:

LINK appears to have completed the TD-9 setup. Source: @ali_charts on X

As shown in the above graph, the Chainlink TD sequential setup phase has ended with green candles on all of these LINK charts, meaning a bearish reversal could be imminent for the cryptocurrency.

Ali estimates that the retracement will be towards the $12.50 level, which would mean a decline of more than 18% from the asset’s current price level. The analyst adds, “Failure to hold above this important support area could extend losses to $10.50.”

Such a drop to $10.50 would indicate a decline of more than 31% for Chainlink, but even if such a large drop were to occur, it would not completely undo the recovery that LINK has made since the last third of October. , as shown how fast the pace of the asset’s rally has been recently.

It now remains to be seen what trajectory the asset takes from here given this bearish signal. So far, the odds do not appear to be in the coin’s favor, as it has already seen two red candles since the pattern was formed, meaning the countdown phase could begin.

link price

Chainlink surged above the $16.5 mark over the weekend, but the coin has suffered a setback over the past day as it is now close to the $15 level.

The link has more than doubled in size in the last month. Source: LINKUSD on TradingView

Featured image from Shutterstock.com, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com