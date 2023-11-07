Chainlink faces heavy resistance, will the rally end soon?

On-chain data shows that there is major resistance ahead for Chainlink, a sign that could be troubling for the sustainability of the rally.

Only 55% of Chainlink investors are in profit so far

As one analyst pointed out Post On X, Chainlink still lags Bitcoin in terms of investor profitability despite the price of LINK outperforming BTC so far this year.

The chart below shows what link address concentration looks like at different price ranges previously seen by the asset:

Various on-chain resistance and support levels of the asset Source: @hmalviya9 on x

Here, the size of the dot reflects the number of investors or addresses that have purchased their coins within the particular price range. The sub $10 ranges appear to be hosted by a large number of holders based on cost.

Since the price of LINK is currently above these levels, these investors will naturally be in a position to profit. However, these addresses only make up about 55% of the total network, meaning a significant number of them are still in loss. From the chart, it is visible that there is a high density of investors especially in the range of $16 to $27.

In on-chain analysis, key support and resistance levels are defined based on the number of investors present at a particular range. This is due to the fact that whenever spot prices interact with an investor’s cost basis, they become more likely to show a movement.

When the price retests the cost basis from above, the holder may decide to buy more. The reason behind this is that they may believe that the level that was profitable for them previously may produce profits again in the future, so this would appear to be an ideal point of accumulation for them.

On the other hand, red holders may see the break-even point as a good exit point, as they may fear that the cryptocurrency will go back down in the near future, so at least moving out from here means they Can avoid suffering any loss. ,

Such buying or selling from only a few investors, when prices retest their normal cost basis, has no impact on the macro scale, but if a large number of investors bought at the same level, the reaction may be more pronounced. Can.

Thus, Chainlink’s further levels towards the $27 mark could prove to be a source of some heavy resistance, making the rally difficult to sustain through them.

However, the analyst says, “Once LINK breaks the $27 mark, the upcoming rally is expected to be substantial. With this, the wallet profitability ratio is estimated to exceed 80%.

As mentioned earlier, Bitcoin’s investor profitability distribution is looking much better so far, according to the chart below. in the block Shows:

There seems to be a sufficient number of investors at the current price levels. Source: IntoTheBlock on X

Bitcoin is currently battling resistance offered by the current investor-packed $34,100 to $35,100 range. However, once BTC surpasses these levels, the path to $40,000 may prove relatively easy.

link price

Following its 12% rally over the past week, Chainlink is now just below the $12.9 mark.

LINK has exploded more than 67% in the last month. Source: LINKUSD on TradingView

Featured image from Shutterstock.com, Chart from Tradingview.com, IntoTheBlock.com

source: www.newsbtc.com