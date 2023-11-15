Chainlink Drops 6%: Is the Rally Over or Is There More to Go?

Chainlink rally has slowed recently; Here’s what various LINK on-chain metrics look like to see if the surge is expected to resume.

Chainlink has seen some decline in the last 24 hours

Over the weekend, Chainlink was floating above the $16 mark, but the winds have changed for the coin over the past few days as it has recorded some declines.

Over the past 24 hours alone, LINK has declined by approximately 6%, sending its price below the $14 level. The chart below shows how cryptocurrencies have performed over the past month.

The link appears to have been down in the last two days. Source: LINKUSD on TradingView

As shown above, Chainlink was on some intense bullish momentum in this period before this latest decline, as the asset more than doubled in value. Despite the decline, LINK is still up more than 90% in the past month, which is an impressive return.

Naturally, investors may now be wondering whether the asset has already peaked for this rally or whether there is more to come soon. It is difficult to say anything about this, but perhaps on-chain data can give some hints.

Link activity has been relatively high recently

in a new Post On X, market intelligence platform IntoTheBlock has shared data from some Chainlink on-chain indicators. First, when the firm made the post, about 56% of the asset’s investors were sitting on some profit.

It appears that 39% of the holders were underwater. Source: IntoTheBlock on X

The cryptocurrency was then floating at a higher level than it is currently (though not by much), so more LINK addresses would have entered loss-making positions by now.

Generally, investors who are in profit are more likely to sell at any given point, so having a large amount of them in the green can increase the likelihood of a selloff. Some Chainlink investors are currently reaping their profits, but the profitability ratio is still not that tilted towards profits.

Next, IntoTheBlock talks about the number of transactions on the network.

It seems that the value of the metric has been increasing recently. Source: IntoTheBlock on X

“The Chainlink network is showing many positive signs in terms of transaction data,” the intelligence platform says. “In particular, we are seeing a good increase in the number of transactions.”

The number of transactions is 436% above the monthly low, and as is usually the case, this increase has been accompanied by an increase in volume.

LINK volume reached $515 million last week. Source: IntoTheBlock on X

Transaction activity being high shows that there is interest behind the asset, and hence, the price action should not be stale yet. However, this activity may cause volatility either way, as the asset is already being watched.

One metric that can more concretely indicate the direction for the cryptocurrency is large holder netflow, which tracks the net accumulation/distribution behavior over the past month for LINK holders with more than 1% of the supply.

The value of the metric has been positive recently. Source: IntoTheBlock on X

As visible in the chart, large Chainlink holders have been buying recently, which could potentially be a positive sign for the asset. This doesn’t mean the rally will resume any time soon, but it does provide some support for the idea.

