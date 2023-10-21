Chainlink (LINK) could climb above $8

NuggetRush (NUGX) aims to redefine meme coins with utility.

TRON (TRX) May Rise Above $0.090 Amid Growing Adoption

Crypto analysts predict that LINK will break above $8 in the near future. Meanwhile, experts are keeping an eye on NuggetRush and TRON in October.

Chainlink could climb above $8 on partnerships and ecosystem growth

LINK rose to $8.23 on October 2 before the market declined. Despite this, LINK only declined by 10% and has since consolidated around $7.33.

Analysts suggest that Chainlink’s recent integration into seven blockchains and partnership with Google Cloud on October 12 is causing the current sideways movement.

Market participants on LINK expect the prices to reach above $8 in the coming few months.

NuggetRush adds utility to meme coins

NuggetRush is a play-to-earn game (P2E) and a meme coin launching on Ethereum. Players of the platform can perform mining operations to extract minerals and other assets.

These items include characters and rare non-fungible tokens (NFTs) like RushGames that can be traded on peer-to-peer (P2P) marketplaces.

NUGX, the native ERC-20 token, is available for $0.010 in Phase 1 of the ongoing presale.

So far, more than 60% of the NUGX allocated in this funding round has been sold. In the next round the price will rise to $0.012.

Nevertheless, bulls expect the price to rise to $0.020 before the launch.

TRON could reclaim $0.090 in 2023

TRON has been holding firm in the current bear market. On October 4, TRX prices rose to $0.090. Although the price dropped 5.5% to $0.085 by October 15, the price recovered to $0.088 on October 17.

The resiliency of the coin may be due to the growth of TRON’s ecosystem. As of October 15, there were more than 190 million unique accounts. Additionally, TokenPocket Wallet announced its full support for WalletConnect V2 for TRON on October 16.

Experts are optimistic that TRX will break above $0.090 in 2023.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Crypto.News does not endorse any products mentioned on this page. Users should do their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Follow us on Google News

Source: crypto.news