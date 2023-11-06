Chainlink (LINK) has seen its price rise significantly over the past week, defying the increasing overhead supply pressure that typically exerts a downward force on cryptocurrencies. Despite these challenges, LINK price has managed to maintain a slow but steady rally, driven by the effect of the rising channel pattern.

According to the latest data from CoinGecko, Chainlink is currently trading at $12.44, representing a 1.3% gain over the past 24 hours and a notable 12.9% gain over the past seven days. This upward trajectory has left many investors and analysts wondering whether this rally is likely to continue or if a correction is on the horizon.

Rising Channel Pattern Supports Chainlink Rally

According to the LINK price chart, LINK buyers may find a strong support level at $10.75. This support trendline is important, as it acts as protection against a sharp correction. As long as this trendline holds, it suggests that LINK can avoid a sharp decline. A bounce off this level could empower buyers to challenge the immediate resistance at $12.6, paving the way for a move towards the $14.65 to $15 price range.

However, amid the price action, the cryptocurrency community is abuzz with news of a large Chainlink transfer, cautiously Tracked by Whale Alert, An impressive 3.8 million LINK tokens, equivalent to approximately $46 million, were transferred between wallets of unknown origin. Such massive transfers within the crypto space often trigger close scrutiny, as they can potentially foreshadow significant market-changing events, including large sell orders or liquidity provisions.

3,894,965 #Add (46,000,786 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet – Whale Alert (@whale_alert) 5 November 2023

Considering these developments, the future of Chainlink’s price trajectory remains uncertain. The rising channel pattern and recent gains indicate some degree of bullish sentiment, but it is important to remain cautious, as the cryptocurrency market is known for its volatility.

An important level for the future of LINK

LINK’s ability to maintain its rally and potentially break the $12.6 resistance level will be closely watched by traders and analysts alike. It is important to keep an eye on the $10.75 support level, as a breach could signal a change in the current trend. Additionally, as seen, large transfers can signal impressive market activity on the horizon.

Chainlink (LINK) is showing resilience in the face of overhead supply pressure, and its performance will be the focal point for the crypto community in the coming days. Although the current rally is promising, investors should exercise caution and remain attentive to potential market-changing events.

(The content of this site should not be construed as investment advice. Investing involves risk. When you invest, your capital is subject to risk).

Featured image from iStock

source: www.newsbtc.com