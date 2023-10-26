Chainlink and Vodafone DAB join forces to transform global business operations

Here we provide an analysis of Hedera’s performance metrics, including active developers, transactions, active accounts, revenue, staking, and DEX trading volume, reflecting the network’s important milestones and growth trends.

As the cryptocurrency sector continues to grow, Hedera (HBAR) is emerging as a major player with unique features and functionalities. With its open-source, public, proof-of-stake network, Hedera has garnered attention for its impressive capabilities, including low and fixed fees, capacity for 10k TPS, and instantaneous transaction finality. Hedera Hashgraph has various components. They are as follows:

Highlighting Hedera’s Unique Offerings

1. Hedera Network Services: Navigating in Depth

Hedera’s network services include a rich assortment of APIs, empowering users to create accounts, handle HBAR, execute smart contracts, store file hashes, and interact with the ledger, among many other functionalities. . Each API call incurs a transaction cost dependent on the required processing and storage requirements, which is seamlessly accessible through the Hedera SDK supporting various programming languages.

2. Hashgraph Consensus

Hedera’s Hashgraph uses innovative mechanisms to create consensus, distinguishing itself from standard consensus algorithms such as proof of work (PoW) based on blockchain principles of gossip, gossip about gossip, and virtual voting. Its efficiency shines in its ability to achieve consensus without sending votes or detailed information across the network, bypassing potential bottlenecks and delays.

3. Hedera Governing Council

At the core of Hedera’s development is the Hedera Governing Council, comprised of an eclectic, elected group of leading global organizations committed to the governance of the public network. With 39 prestigious entities spanning 18 diverse industries and geographies, the Council plays a key role in making critical decisions, including software updates, network audits, treasury management and more, with each member having equal voting rights and responsibilities.

4. The path of decentralization

Hedera’s journey towards decentralization lies in its proof-of-stake public distributed ledger, which is a mix of permissionless and widespread coin circulation strategies. Driven by a commitment to maintaining network security and achieving complete decentralization, Hedera’s approach highlights its dedication to building a strong, inclusive ecosystem.

How is Hedera performing with such architecture? Here are some metrics that describe Hedera’s performance and impact on the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem.

A glimpse at Hedera’s performance metrics

1. Active Developers

Hedera has fostered a thriving developer community, seeing a steady increase in monthly active developers. As of October 1, the number was 156, including 62 full-time, 77 part-time and 17 one-time developers. Despite a slight decline in the number of commits, currently at 3000, the Hedera community is prioritizing the enhancement of developer tools and collaboration.

Hedera Monthly Active Developers (Source: Developer Report)

Specifically, Arkhia’s strategic initiative in Q1 2023 introduced a suite of tools that simplify smart contract development and deployment on the network. Additionally, the integration of the JSON-RPC codebase has enabled developers to leverage popular EVM tools, increasing the network’s compatibility with EVM networks. Integration efforts by Validation Cloud further strengthen the developer-centric approach of the network.

2. transaction

Hedera mainnet has achieved an important milestone by surpassing 25.12 billion transactions on October 25.

Source:hederatxns.com/

Over the past month, Hedera has consistently processed an average of 120 million daily transactions.

Hedera transactions in the last 30 days (Source: DragonGlass)

Notably, according to a recent Messari report, the network saw a significant increase in transaction volume in the third quarter of 2023, which is the fifth consecutive quarter of growth. With an all-time high of 99 million daily average transactions, the Hedera consensus service emerged as the primary driver, accounting for 99% of all transactions on the network.

3. Active Accounts

Hedera has been witnessing a steady influx of daily account creations around 1000 for the last 30 days. Recently, on October 13, 27,683 accounts were created in a single day, which is the highest level in three months.

Hedera Active Accounts (Source: Metrica)

As Messari reports, Q2 2023 saw record growth in both active and new addresses, driven primarily by notable developments in the NFT sector, particularly the Karateka game. However, the subsequent quarter lacked the same large-scale events, leading to quarterly declines of 38% and 17% in daily active and new addresses, respectively, to 8,500 each. Despite these cutbacks, the figures surpassed the historical average, reflecting continued growth in the network’s user base.

4. Revenue

In the third quarter of 2023, Hedera Network’s revenue, generated primarily from network transaction fees, demonstrated strong growth, achieving a notable increase of 30% quarter-on-quarter and crossing the $1.0 million threshold for the first time.

Source: Messari Report

This growth was driven by a substantial quarterly expansion of 37% in transactions. The Hedera consensus service continued to be the major contributor to this transaction activity, accounting for over 99% of total transactions and, as a result, being the primary driver behind the network’s revenue growth. Notably, revenue growth remained independent of HBAR value fluctuations, as HBAR transaction fees are fixed in USD terms.

5. Placing Bets

The total stake value on the Hedera network has seen significant growth in recent months, currently standing at $32.32 million excluding liquidated stakes. This represents a substantial increase of 48% since June 12.

Hedera stakes on TVL (Source: Defillama)

In Q3 2023, the Hedera network reported holding an impressive 28 billion HBAR, representing 85% of the circulating supply and 56% of the total supply. This notable stake percentage is relative to the circulating supply, primarily due to entities like the HBAR Foundation, Swirls, and Swirls Labs, which actively stake their HBAR allocations, in addition to the Hedera Treasury, which assists validators in meeting the minimum stake. Helps. Limit.

6. DEX Trading Volume

During the third quarter, the average daily DEX trading volume on the Hedera network was $500,000, representing a 16% increase from the previous quarter. This volume distribution reflects SaucerSwap’s dominance in DEX trading activity, accounting for 90% of the total trading volume on the Hedera network. HeliSwap is being closely followed, contributing to the network’s decentralized exchange ecosystem and promoting increased liquidity and trading opportunities.

Hedera (HBAR) is making strides in the cryptocurrency world, highlighted by a strong set of metrics and a range of unique offerings. With a comprehensive set of network services, an innovative consensus mechanism, and a commitment to decentralization, Hedera continues to make an indelible mark. Examining its performance metrics reveals a thriving community of active developers, growing transaction volumes, and a significant increase in active accounts.

