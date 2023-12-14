BEIJING, Dec. 13, 2023 /CNW/ — The root, lifeline and source of strength of China-Vietnam relations are the people, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping By Vietnam’s Nhan Dan Newspaper said a signed article published on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Xi and General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong met in Hanoi with representatives of youth from both countries and people who have contributed to China-Vietnam friendship.

The two leaders stressed that the foundation of China-Vietnam friendship lies between the two peoples, and the future of this friendship will be built by young people.

strengthening youth exchanges

In Xi’s article, he called for deepening cooperation in Chinese language education, vocational education, sports and health aimed at enhancing mutual understanding, and ensuring the success of major events including the China-Vietnam People’s Forum and the China-Vietnam Youth Friendship Meeting . Affinity among our people, especially the young generation.

“We should enhance friendly cooperation and exchanges and make full use of counterpart exchange mechanisms such as central media outlets, think tanks, cultural and tourism departments, publishers as well as radio, film and television institutions,” he said.

The exchange of youth between the two sides was witnessed at the University of Hanoi in Vietnam. During a singing event held in November, about 400 youth from China and Vietnam gathered to sing classic film and television songs that both sides are famous for.

The university also jointly built a bookstore with a Chinese publishing company, providing a place for local students to learn more about Chinese culture.

Xi has always had high expectations for the youth and has repeatedly encouraged them to pursue their dreams and take up responsibilities. On Wednesday, the Chinese leader also expressed hope that young people will play a leading role in promoting China-Vietnam friendship.

promote traditional friendship

China has long been Vietnam’s largest trading partner, while Vietnam is China’s fourth largest trading partner in the world.

With the launch of the China-Vietnam cross-border freight train service and the smart port program, the land border ports of the two countries have become increasingly interconnected. Large quantities of quality Vietnamese agricultural products are exported to China, including lychee, durian and dragon fruit.

Nearly 20 million trips have been made on the Cat Linh–Ha Dong metro line, built by a Chinese company, which has provided a convenient and comfortable means of travel for Hanoi residents.

Having high expectations from Chinese and Vietnamese youth, Xi said that the youth of the two countries should play their role in building a China-Vietnam community with a shared future, which has strategic importance.

He also urged the youth of both sides to play their role in promoting the development of Asia Pacific and contribute to lasting peace in the region.

“I hope you will take the lead in promoting human progress and contribute to building a community with a shared future for mankind,” Xi told the youth delegates.

