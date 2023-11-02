CGTN: How China will expand financial openness after key meeting

BEIJING, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A major financial meeting was held in Beijing on Monday and Tuesday to determine the direction of China’s financial development.

The Central Financial Working Conference, held twice a decade, is the highest profile financial meeting in China and sets the course for the country’s financial development and reform in the next phase.

According to the analysis, the highlight of this year’s conference is the emergence of many new terms, including building a “leading financial nation” and exploring “the path of financial development with Chinese characteristics”, which will form the basis of China’s future financial work. Is sending new signals.

Liu Xiaochun, an affiliate professor of the Shanghai Advanced Institute of Finance at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, said that putting forward the notion of building “a leading financial nation” shows that finance has played an important role and status in the entire national economy.

high level of financial openness

The conference emphasized efforts to promote high-level financial openness.

It is necessary to continuously expand institutional openness in the region, improve cross-border investment and financing facilities, and attract more foreign financial institutions and long-term capital to develop businesses in China, the conference said.

Guan Tao, chief economist at Bank of China Securities, told CMG that in the future, China will strive to ensure that its financial regulations are in line with international economic and trade rules and that its current opening up will become more transparent and predictable.

Guan said China will further promote the marketization, rule of law and internationalization of its financial market by making good use of free trade zones, free trade ports and some financial centers.

The meeting urged to improve the competitiveness and influence of Shanghai as an international financial center and the status of Hong Kong as an international financial centre.

Guan said that in the process of expanding opening-up, measures should also be taken to protect against foreign-related economic risks.

By the end of September, 202 banks from 52 countries and regions had established institutions in China.

The data also showed that 1,110 foreign institutions have gained access to China’s bond market, with their holdings reaching 3.3 trillion yuan as of the end of September.

ensuring national financial security

In line with openness, the conference also highlights financial security.

It stressed the need to ensure national financial and economic security and said that preventing financial risks should be the eternal theme of the financial sector.

From 2014 to September 2023, China sees its outstanding yuan-denominated loans issued to the real economy rising from 81.43 trillion yuan to 230 trillion yuan (about $32.04 trillion), a typical average of 10 percent. With annual increase. Data from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) show that nominal GDP growth.

However, with various interconnected problems in the financial sector, the meeting said there are still hidden economic and financial risks, such as the occurrence of financial corruption, and the low efficiency of the financial sector serving the real economy.

“The meeting put forward a series of requirements for the next step in financial regulation,” Guan said. “It provides guidance and compliance to strengthen and improve financial supervision, fill regulatory gaps, and improve the effectiveness of supervision in the future.” Is.”

Noting that the focus of the Central Financial Work Conference is to advance the building of a leading financial nation, Guan said that finance is the lifeblood of the national economy and an important part of the country’s core competitiveness, “Therefore, building a leading financial nation There is a need to build a leading economic nation.”

