CGG to acquire 8,000km multi-client data offshore Malaysia

Paris, France – November 15, 2023

CGG, in collaboration with Petronas, has announced the commencement of the Selat Melaka 2D multi-client seismic program in the Langkasuka Basin offshore area, Malaysia. Located in the Strait of Malacca, the project has received funding from industry and will deliver initial products in December 2023 and final results in August 2024.

Experts from CGG’s Kuala Lumpur Subsurface Imaging Center will apply their latest proprietary full-wave inversion (FWI) and Q-tomography imaging technologies to provide the industry with a better regional understanding of the petroleum systems in this under-explored basin, as well as the potential Will focus on. Pre-tertiary goals.

Mohd Firoz Asnan, Senior Vice President, Malaysia Petroleum Management (MPM), PETRONAS, said: “Petronas continues to invest in data enrichment for Malaysian basins like the emerging Langkasuka Basin. Initiatives like this multi-client seismic survey are expected to attract exploration interests to support the country’s production growth strategy,

Dechun Lin, EVP, Earth Data, CGG, said: “We are pleased to announce our new multi-customer project offshore Malaysia, which will further support frontier exploration in the West Peninsular region. With over 45 years of experience processing seismic data from all major basins in Malaysia, we are confident that we can provide the highest quality data in an area lacking data coverage and uncertainties ahead of Malaysia’s 2024 bidding round. Can help reduce.,

