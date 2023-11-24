CFTC says aggressive Binance case is a warning to all violators

David Ryder/Stringer/Getty Images

The CFTC says the case against Changpeng Zhao and Binance is the beginning of an aggressive effort.

Commissioner Caroline D. Pham said the CFTC has no limits when it comes to prosecuting non-US entities.

Binance and Zhao will have to pay a fine of $4.3 billion.

The past few years have been tough for the crypto industry and its leading figures.

And it is unlikely that the sector will get relief any time soon. At least this is what the policy makers are indicating.

This week, Binance chief Changpeng Zhao joined his former industry rival Sam Bankman-Fried in making headlines for allegations against him and his crypto exchange, including violations of US anti-money-laundering laws.

On Tuesday, Zhao pleaded guilty and left his role as CEO. Binance will have to pay a fine of more than $4.3 billion, of which $50 million will be paid by the former CEO himself. A portion of it will go to settle claims made by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for allowing US customers to trade unregistered crypto derivatives.

A statement from CFTC Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero said: “There are no pirate ships in US markets” and “Access to US customers is a privilege, not a right.”

Goldsmith said the CFTC plans to continue aggressively pursuing crypto exchanges that violate trading laws.

The commissioner said using VPNs or any other action to circumvent KYC rules will not be tolerated, including pop-up questions that simply ask users to authenticate that they are not in the US. .

In a separate statement, CFTC Commissioner Caroline D. Pham said there is no limit to the CFTC’s reach. “It should be absolutely clear that the CFTC will not stop in its pursuit of non-US entities,” Pham said.

The swift action comes amid a protracted case against FTX founder SBF, who has pleaded not guilty and has been charged with seven felony counts, including conspiracy to commit money laundering. He remains in the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York while awaiting his sentence. He could face up to 110 years in prison.

